Rachel Glover: “covid” / PCR fraudster, Isle of Man
This is the clown / fake-covid PCR fraudster that got Courtenay on Isle of Man sentenced to 8+ months in jail.
Article mirrored from Christine’s Website here.
Thank you to Lilian for sharing this.
OFFICIAL EVIDENCE SHOWING THAT VIROLOGY IS PSEUDOSCIENCE
Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (220 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
Excel file listing 220 institutions:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Institution-list-for-website.xls
FOI responses re other imaginary viruses (HIV, avian influenza, HPV, Influenza, Measles, etc., etc., etc.):
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/
FOIs re secretive and unscientifically “mock infected” cells (aka invalid controls) and fabricated “virus genomes”:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/
3000+ pages of “virus” FOIs (updated as of December 31, 2022) in 8 compilation pdfs, and my notarized declaration re the anti-scientific nature of virology:
https://tinyurl.com/IsolationFOIs
Failed freedom of Information responses re contagion:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/freedom-of-information-responses-re-contagion/
Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/
Because “they” (HIV, influenza virus, HPV, measles virus, etc., etc., etc.) have never been shown to exist, clearly don’t exist and virology isn’t a science.
For truth, freedom and sanity,
Christine
Rachel Glover: “covid” / PCR fraudster, Isle of Man
The fact that this woman is a scientist and involved in health care and is claiming to see DNA with her naked eye is ABSOLUTELY CRIMINAL, she should be in jail for fraud and quackery!! No one should be listening to anything this woman says , she is clearly a moron!
The world is completely broken. What the hell is going on?!
Absolutely criminal fraud. We will fight for you Courtney. We will never stop. Our children will never stop. The world will learn from your sacrifices. Our youngest son spent months in solitary confinement during a portion of the scam for refusing to take a scam PCR test. We will never forget and we will fight on. Stay strong my friend. Strength to you and your amazing wife. My husband and I will continue to stand on the streets like you have to fight against these murderous monsters. 🙏💙❤️💙❤️