Introduction

Let’s expose some Gatekeepers. You know... just so your little naïve reality can get some depth. I will fill in the gaps as I go. If you have info not included please drop a comment. The one on David Icke is probably the one to start with because it all ties in with the new age horse shit that he teaches, and this video by Hugo Talks. The list will be worked on over the coming years.

It is important to keep in mind that the more you study the easier it will become to see these people for who they are (refer to this post as an update as to why the exposure of gatekeepers is an important excirsize: Quality Over Quantity). Most seem to be saying all the right things and appear to be holding back and stop at a line that you would want to think, if they cross, they will be considered crazy. There is however no time left for cowards and if you are only willing to tell half truths then you should not have started doing this in the 1st place. Also, most of these people will only bring you to a specific point and attempt to keep you there forever. A great example of that is Robert F Kennedy (more detail on him in the post) and what you need to know is that he has been on this journey for a very long time. Here is a post to consider before jumping into the names (please note that my twitter account was terminated and you cannot click on the twitter post anymore but the article is still up and can be accessed here):

The Gatekeepers Club

I also find it important, before we jump into the list, to highlight, however controversial you might find it, that anyone who recommends Ivermectin or synthetic vitamin supplements are either useful idiots or gatekeepers. This might stop symptoms in the short term but once you better understand wellbeing you will realize that treating symptoms is not helping you at all, especially in the long run. The below links have a lot more information on the subject:

The vitamin scam here.

In addition to the above we should also consider what the aim is with the plandemic. It is mainly focused around the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) and it will be pushed through the fear of you or your loved ones becoming sick. Some perfect examples which will be explained in detail in this article are people pushing the following weaponized narratives:

This past pandemic was mismanaged and the next one can be managed better.

Focus should be on early treatment to prevent infection or prevent severe illness.

Other more easily spotted include: Bioweapon. Lab leaked virus. Engineered virus. Gain of function. And anyone spreading the message that a real infectious virus is circulating and infecting people.



A great flow infographic to sum all of this up as shown below (also available in pdf online here).



A very short teaser on the petrochemical industry and the history of pharmaceuticals can be viewed here.

If you have missed the subtle hints in the introduction we would like to make it abundantly clear that there are no safe vaccines. These products are completely useless as it is claimed they protect against a virus but no virus has ever been isolated. Anyone advocating for safe vaccines or the development of vaccines that are tailor-made for the individual (like RFK jr) is a gatekeeper. There can be no vaccine for a virus that has never been isolated. Instead, it is one of the best methods to bypass the body’s natural defenses against poisons entering the body and is therefore used mainly to make you sick and keep you reliant on pharma.

- Judy Mikovits

Judy Mikovits is taken down in two brutal interviews done with Andrew Kaufman and it is appropriate that we start out with this takedown in order to understand that no virus has ever been isolated. As soon as you realize this the other gatekeepers on the list pushing pathogenic viruses will not even require a lot of work to write them off because it really is that easy. Anyone pushing the narrative of a dangerous infectious virus, whether it be lab-grown or a biological weapon (or even snake venom, LOL) can be written off. I have written about this to some length in this post:

- David E Martin

Before we get to the work by Omar Jordan, which is a must read to understand gatekeeper interaction and dynamics, an even better takedown was compiled by Stephers which can be found here. The article makes an attempt of explaining how we are being fooled by the new age movement to accept the ascent of man and how it would rather be a decent into a technological slavery. Some highlights from the article:

“My sincere concern is that this rupture may tear apart the very biological fabric that keeps us in harmony and balance with the sacredness of Nature. The fast and furious futurists’ techno-color fabric may seem glitzy and glittery to the unsuspecting masses now, but this revamped version seems off-the-hinges, and may ultimately, leave humanity chained in digital bondage—naked in a fully synthetic, cybernetic, bioengineered Garden of Eden—subjugated to a data-hoarding AI God.”

David was also taken down in a well-researched and referenced article by Omar Jordan. The video format discussing the article can be viewed here but if you have some time I would highly recommend reading the article and going through all the links carefully to gain an understanding of how these people operate in groups (The article can be viewed here). I have also written a post on this to better describe the group dynamics and how they try and help each other stay relevant even after one of them has been taken down. Also included in the post is a timeline of events to show how they, on some interviews, mislead people and on other interviews they are totally on point with the truth. That post can be viewed below:

- Mikki Willis

Mikki Willis is best exposed in the article written by Omar Jordan but if you want a short list of videos that would do the job here is an extract from an online post:

This man has been at it for years and he is one of the best at it. Redirecting people is his main objective and anyone linked closely to him can be seen as the same. Here are 3 videos that paints the picture:

1 - Part 1 - Mikki Willis Shares His 911 Experience

2 - Part 2 - The Virus Was Intentionally Released

3 - Part 3 - Mikki Willis Standing Behind Rodney King At His Famous Speech

Perhaps the most important thing about the gatekeepers that people tend to take very lightly is the fact that they already know the truth to a subject before they start pushing their propaganda. One of the best examples of how they mislead the masses is the part 2 video of Mikki Willis. How could he possibly know that this is a lab leaked virus? There is no way he could have this knowledge and with us knowing for a fact that no virus has ever been isolated it is easy to see that he brought out this video to drive the narrative of a lab leaked virus. The same with Dr. Rashid Buttar who is included in this article below.

In addition to the above Mikki Willis also promote the known petrochemical based poison (pharmaceutical) Ivermectin. His promotion of the substance can be viewed here (please take note of all the other gatekeepers in this video that are also listed in this post promoting the drug, Peter McCullough and Robert Malone specifically). Others in this video include Michael Yeadon, Joe Rogan, Pierre Kory and Richard Bartlett (perhaps also someone to look into in the future). We do know that Yeadon has already admitted that there might be a possibility that viruses has not been isolated (here and here) but one would rather think that he is pulling a fast one, much the same as Lee Merritt. Misleading people on one subject, like the use of Ivermectin, while he seemingly agree on another which is the non existence of viruses. If he agrees that viruses has not been isolated then the cause of dis-ease which he so confidently promotes is completely unfounded and his promotion of Ivermectin as a cure is highly suspicious.

Another great example on Mikki Willis and what he is busy with is shown in the below tweet which is his behind the scenes video. It shows the length to which these blockbuster movie producers go to make material that can influence their viewers. Note one of the quotes in his videos “Those who tells the stories rule society ~ Plato”.

To round off Mikki Willis his mind grinding reverse psychology will have the normies not knowing whether they are coming or going. Talk about hiding the truth in plain sight, that video can be viewed here.

- The Vigilant Fox

The placing of this channel underneath Mikki Willis is deliberate because it also seem to be in the show business. It is difficult to dig up more information on who sits behind the channel but from what could be gathered this is either one highly organized individual who spends an inordinate amount of time keeping his accounts in order across various social media and video hosting platforms or it is a team of people working together because you can find them everywhere as shown below.

Follow the Fox

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilantFox

Telegram: https://t.me/VigilantFox

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VigilantFox

Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@VigilantFox

Minds: https://minds.comVigilantFox

Substack: https://thevigilantfox.substack.com

The channel has a combined following of more than half a million subscribers across all the platforms listed above. Even though the number of followers are not a clear indication that they are gatekeepers it becomes obvious if one have a look at who they promote. This channel brings to mind the lord of the rings and it would only be fitting to change the popular phrase of “one ring to rule them all” to “one channel to promote them all”. If you scroll through The Vigilant Fox twitter feed it will be difficult to find someone who is not in this article.

A dead give away is the promotion of Mikki Willes and David E Martin. No one, and I mean no one! Will promote these two people if they have done a simple check on who they are and what history they have, as we have discussed in detail earlier in this article. Pinned to The Vigilant Fox profile on twitter is the following blockbuster (not only for entertainment purposes as described at the start of this article).

The only reason The Vigilant Fox has not been added earlier on this list is because the difficulty in finding information on them. They are however gaining a lot of traction on twitter having grown more than 30k subscribers in less than two weeks.

Even though we find it amusing that they thought it was a good idea to promote Mikki Willis and David Martin it is the current trend that lead us to update this list with their name included. Malone, McCullougn and last but certainly not least Robert F Kennedy jr all of which has been described in detail in the article further down.

Another individual who The Vigilant Fox promotes, and I don’t even know why this bears repeating, is Tucker Carlson. Why people are still watching the news 3 years into the plandemic, with most probably doing months worth of research, is beyond me. I will start a section on Tucker Carlson in this article even though I really did not think that it would be necessary. Here is just one example of what Tucker is like behind the screens (calling people who question the 911 attacks official story “parasites”)

As pointed out by Proton Magic in his post: 2nd Smartest Guy in the World Bans Proton Magic for Outing His Belief in Viruses it is clear that this group or person is not open to discussing the virus lie. Also, something very interesting to note is the fact that Vigilant Vox is subscribed to this channel as seen below. As we have shown so many times in the past, everyone who has ever been promoted by Vigilant Vox has turned out to be gatekeepers after a careful investigation.

- Team Enigma

Omar Jordan has written a detailed article on Team Enigma which can be review here. The team consist of:

Dr Mike Yeadon - Ex-head of Pfizer Respiratory Research

Alexandra Latypova - CEO - Biotech

Craig Paardekooper - Researcher

Walter Wagner - Lawyer

Jessica Rose - Statistician

- Dolores Cahill

Omar Jordan did another great job with an article on Dolores Cahill which can be viewed here.

Another article that can be considered on Dolores Cahill as well as a different topic, which is the bigger plan for the world, and it can be viewed here (by Stephers). The first video in the article that has a broken link can be viewed here.

- Dr Roger Hodkinson

Even my introduction to this chap in a YouTube video shows that he pushes the mainstream medical model and make an attempt with, fancy words, to fool people into thinking that what he is doing is ground breaking (see the video here). It should however be noted he is one of the first people to claim identification, not even “isolation”, of a corona virus and his findings together with the other authors can be reviewed here.

More information about him can be viewed in the comments under one of Stephers’s articles here (please see the other comments under this article for more information on Roger Hodkinson).

Some additional notes. He was the CEO of Western Medical Assessments, and has been the Company’s Medical Director for over 20 years. This has since been scrubbed from their page but his profile can still be seen on The WayBack Machine here. Below is a picture from his achieved profile.

- Dr Stanislaw Burzynski

This is a man I actually thought was doing a good job but it was only because of a lack of knowledge and because I have not done the required research to unearth the stuff that he is up to. Being targeted by the FDA and authorities does not always make you a good person. Health Wyze Report did a podcast on him that can be listened to here.

- Dr Bryan Ardis

It would be more fitting to have Ardis underneath Stew Peters to understand how he made his name but lets keep him here with all the other people who claim they are doctors. Bryan was put on the map with an interview called Watch the Waters which is am emotional roller-coaster as Bryan tells his story. One thing to take note of is that not everything these people say is false. They mix truth with lies in an attempt to discourage people from researching a specific topic once the gatekeeper has been made. Lets take Bryan for a good example. He also talks about Remdesivir used as treatment that was actually killing people and when people realize that he is a gatekeeper they might write off this topic as well. Even though we know that drugs like this were used excessively in old age homes together with Midazolam to create the numbers they needed to claim a pandemic.



There are more than a few takedowns on this nonsense as follows:

Amandha Vollmer takes down Stew Peters but discuss the nonsense promoted by Bryan and her video on this can be viewed here.

Another takedown was done by Fakeologist and Mike Stone (from Viroliegy) and can be viewed here.

Also see a post by Viroliegy on snake venom here.

- Dr Pierre Kory

The ivermectin doctor obviously needs to make this list. More detail to follow but is there really more needed with someone promoting the use of ivermectin?

It’s a big club and you ain’t in it. Here is Pierre and his wife out having a great time with Robert Malone (link to tweet here).

- Dr Sheri Tenpenny (pathogenic virus pusher)

Tenpenny is added to the list for her continued promotion of the virus lie. She has also promoted the nano Zeolite product that is discussed in detailed in a separate article that can be reviewed here.

- Larry Kook

Larry has such a small following but he has been added to the list due to some outlandish claims and mainly to detail the nano Zeolite product which he promotes. The article exposing him can be reviewed here.

- Dr Carrie Madej

More information pending (will be updated in future).

- Dr Christiane Northrup

More information pending (will be updated in future).

- Dr Jane Ruby

More information pending (will be updated in future).

- Dr Lee Merritt

This woman is actually a piece of work and it took some head-scratching to figure out what she was up to but I eventually managed to pen it down in the below article.

- Poornima Wagh

This was a particular interesting case of someone wanting to break into the trusted circle of people who the community listen to. It was almost like a attempt in desperation because it blew up quicker than what Poornima could make name for herself. I’ve cut parts from two different interview to show the most logical (illogical if you still believe she is legit) sequence of events that completely destroys any credibility Poornima might have build up for herself at the time. The video can be viewed here. Also to consider in this case is the mountains of information in the video description to links of other articles which even describe how Poornima’s case is much similar to someone else’s who tried to pull the exact same stunt. Another interesting note is that Charlie Ward and Lee Merritt was one of the first people to break the Poornima story. There is a piece on Lee Merritt in this post but I have not added anything about Charlie yet, only because I never view his material. Perhaps something that should be considered in the future…

In addition to the above, Fakeologist uploaded a podcast which is a great breakdown of events over the period Poornima was on the air. That podcast can be accessed here.

- Dr. Rashid Buttar

Dr. Rashid Buttar has already been investigated by Omar from Darkside Papers and his work on Buttar can be viewed here.

An update to Butter was done by us after we managed to get hold of his CV and how he disclosed his service in the 5th Special Forces Group. The article can be reviewed below.

- Dr Tau Braun

Linked to Buttar and also selling the virus lie with a twist. Tua on the AMC conference talking to Buttar in a video that can be viewed here. Tua explains how what he thinks has been released is replicating venom. From the video it sounds like Tua is building on the fairytale that Ardis came up with.

- Dr. Paul Marik

It is not difficult to see that he is another proponent of early treatment medicines (like Steve Kirsch he also promotes the use of Ivermectin) and also spreads the idea of a pathogenic virus. Just in the first interview we pulled up where he discuss the pandemic, which can be viewed here, he talks about how someone can treat long covid and also how the plandemic was mismanaged. This is the same line that is being pushed by RFK as described further down in this article. No one has explained it better than Alison McDowell where she exposed RFK and his book on Fauci which is important enough to provide a link to it here also.

- Dr Sabine Hazan

She is the founder and CEO of progenabiome and here she is talking to Sasha Latypova (note she spreads the message that covid is real). Her husband is Alon Abraham Steinberg and his CV can be reviewed here. Her stance on Covid is made clear again in this tweet as she explains that “discovering the loss of Bifidobacteria in severe covid patients would have hit mainstream media”.

She also have Peter McCullough on her companies advisery board which can be reviewed here.

- Dr Kevin McCairn

Probably one of the best takedowns on this list is Kevin McCairn. He tried his best to stand up to Mark Bailey and although we take our hats off to his courage to try and defend the position of virology he miserable failure. The way in which he conducted himself during the debate and how he finished off the debate is also a true show of his character (but who can blame the man for trying to defend a fallacy). The debate can be seen here.

Also refer to the emails that McCairn sent that was captured by Christine Massey here (search for “And a couple of days later” in the article).

- Stephanie Seneff

Her spike protein paper here. There can be no spike protein for a virus that has never been isolated and the best meme to describe this fallacy is shown below.

A major sponsor of her work is Barry Lam, Chairman and Founder of Quanta Computer, Inc., and Ted Chang, its CTO (who she claims sponsors her work since 2005 up to the date of publication of her book, Toxic Legacy). See page 209 in her book, second paragraph on the page. Other links to Barry Lam as follows:

- Michael Yeadon

I wrote a separate post on Michael Yeadon detailing his latest interviews and articles that discuss his stance on the topic of no virus. The article make reference to great work that was also done by others and can be viewed by following the below link.

We have recently done an update on Yeadon after a very sporty tap dance session he had with us in the comment section underneath the first article on him. The updated article can be viewed here. Perhaps the funniest of all the comments was Mike telling me that I should GFY (link to comment here) as shown in the below snip.

Proton Magic also wrote a few good articles on Yeadon as follows:

- Sasha Latypova

Alexandra Sasha Latypova, her husband (Mikael/Mike Totterman), business partner (Wayne H. Knox) and her daughter here (also refer to the video description for more information on her circles).

On a substack, which can be viewed here, she takes the position that if graphene is in the jabs, it’s an unintended contaminant. Claiming that there are micro-structures being observed in the jabs, and that they can only be there to induce harm (no other purpose). The article and comments to the article distract from the bigger picture which is that graphene (and other frontier nanomaterials) and the self-assembling microstructures seem to have photonic properties and are most likely intended for optogenetic control (aligned with the 4IR agenda, or bio-digital convergence).



What is optogenetics? See here.

See more here on her Clerio Vision partner Wayne H. Knox and his work in photonics and biomedical optics.

Latypova’s husband Totterman, and Wayne Knox is listed here at Clerio Vision (which includes application of hydrogels).

Her 4 main companies include the following:

Clerio Vision - View more information about this here.

iCardiac - View more information about this here and here.

VirtualScopics is now Philips BioTelemetry - View more information about this here.

Innovocracy - View more information about this here (she and her husband on the board).

Also refer to this presentation: Ep 191.1: ICardiac Technologies - Whose heart can handle the (personalized) medicine? It describes the following:

Latypova’s very intimate business relationship with Pfizer (related specifically to heart issues)

It also connects the dots between Sasha’s company iCardiac and WCCT Global, where Robert Malone was Vice President of Research, Governmental and Scientific Affairs. Around the 50 minute timestamp, it is noted that both WCCT Global and Latypova’s iCardiac were members of the Cardiac Safety Research Consortium (CSRC). *It should be noted that although I give credit to Housatonic Live that I do not support all his statements.

Malone’s (also discussed separately in this article) connection to WCCT can be viewed here. The company was later bought out as detailed here.

Latypova’s cardiac-related patent can be viewed here.

And last but certainly not least here is an interview that RFK did with Alexandra Sasha Latypova. Do we really need any more added?

Also refer to Proton Magic’s post on Sasha titled: Its a bird! It's a Plane! It's SuperChem!

- Jason Shurka

Jason Shurka seems to be a cheap spinoff of Mikki Willis. His recent TLS update is so comical you cannot help but burst out in laughter as he sells the virus lie. It is nothing but astonishing to hear him say that he did not make this update to instill fear in people (saying this without blinking). He pushes gain of function and man made virus and even, very bravely if I might add, encourage everyone not to eat meat because it might be infected with the man made virus. To round it off, and don’t ask me how he knows this, he claims that even the dolphins are contracting this dangerous virus. Please have a look at his update here (backup here).

- Simon Goddek, John Campbell and Ivor Cummins

Simone Goddek has been discussed in detail in a separate post that can be viewed below. John Campbell and Ivor Cummins were also discussed in this same article.

- Steve Kirsch

It is just fitting to have Steve above Kevin McKernan on this list because I actually did not even know about Kevin until he was recommended to me by Steve. I held back from adding Steve to this list because I wanted to give him time to explain himself because he put up $1mil prize money for anyone that can prove the covid vaccine benefits outweigh the risk. It sounds like he is doing good work but once you start digging into what he is busy with it appears that he is just another gatekeeper misdirecting people from the truth. He admittedly spreads the message that viruses are the cause of dis-ease and even claim that the leading people on the no virus side of the debate refuse to discuss this. I have asked him this on twitter and the response can be seen below:

Kevin will obviously be ripped to shreds in a debate on this topic and I’d love to hear Kaufman, Cowan or the Baileys debate him and if anyone doubt this please refer to the Kaufman vs Mokovits debates above. That was in fact my reply to Steve as seen below:

Steve went quiet after this and probably instructed someone that works for him to reply to the DM that I sent him the 1st time I heard about his challenge as seen below:

I did send an email on 18 February 2023 as per Janet’s instructions and I have not heard anything back from them. Kind of strange for someone that so confidently claimed, that the people claiming no virus has ever been isolated, do not want to debate the topic…

In addition to the above we can also add that Steve created the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund and this "Fund" is managed by Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors. Please read about this here. This was brought out at the start of 2022 by Alison McDowell and her presentation on this can be seen here. I find it quite upsetting that there would be such a damning connection between Steve and the Rockefellers and that our community would be so accepting of what he has to say.

- Kevin McKernan

The way in which McKernan made this list was due to a suggestion by Steve Kirsch for people claiming that there is no virus to debate him (clearly indicating that both Steve Kirsch and McKernan support the idea of a virus as a cause of dis-ease). This was bravely promoted by Steve Kirsch as outlined in the section prior to this one and we have since seen that he has extended this very same invitation to a few people without following through. The laughable part of this is how he claim that “no one has been willing to debate them” yet we can attest to at least our invitation which he has not been willing to follow through on. McKernan’s connection to Kirsch therefore also link him the the Rockefellers.

We can also consider his January 2002 patent on Methods and reagents for the isolation of nucleic acids which can be reviewed here. From the patent abstract we get the following (important applications highlighted):

“This method provides for disclosed reagents and methods that enable a simple, robust and readily automatable means of nucleic acid isolation and purification which produces high quality nucleic acid molecules suitable for: capillary electrophoresis, Nucleotide sequencing, reverse transcription of mammalian cells, transduction or microinjection of mammalian cells, gene therapy protocols, the in vitro synthesis of RNA probes, cDNA library construction of PCR amplification.”

He has two pages of listed patents dealing with the improvement of this type of technology with his latest filed in March 2020. His patents on this work stretch over an 18 year period and can be reviewed here.

Kevin, with his brothers Brian and Brendan founded Medicinal Genomics in 2011 which is using DNA technology to create “fingerprints” for individual plants, providing information with a variety of applications to the cannabis community. Although their work is focused on the cannabis industry it really does not take much to see the connection of this company with a myriad of other medical companies tied to genomics, tracking or fingerprinting of DNA which all bleeds into the fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

With the aim of Medicinal Genomics to track DNA together with other 4IR related goals it is only obvious that they need to get it all linked to blockchain. Their push to get this done on the Dash platform can be reviewed here and the proposal was dubbed “Cannabis Genomic Blockchain on DASH and CannMed 2018 Partnership”.

With the above in mind one might think that with Kevin McKernan only focusing on the study of cannabis it might be a stretch to tie it all together, but there is probably no better article achieve this than an article posted on the Dash Force News website describing an interview they had with Kevin. The article is named “Dash and Medicinal Genomics Beats DNA Sequencing Record of Human Genome Project”.

In a 2013 publication of nature Kevin published an article titled: “DREAMing of a patent-free human genome for clinical sequencing” in which they discuss the plausibility of a novel PCR method for used in sequencing genes.

Kevin was also the team leader of R&D for the human genome project at Whitehead Institute/MIT Center for Genome Research which is highlighted here and here. More information on the project was described in classical tale that has become all to familiar for those doing a lot of research on various topics. Jill Trewhella documents her recollection of the project in a health and medicine news letter titled: An insider’s account of the Human Genome Project.

Some key highlights by Jill Trewhella in the newsletter as follows:

“Its initial proponents felt themselves to be the scientific descendants of the Manhattan Project – a research and development project that produced the first atomic bombs.

As with the Manhattan Project, Los Alamos Laboratory in New Mexico – constructed for the development of the atomic bomb – played a strong role in development of the Human Genome Project.

Having been recruited to Los Alamos in 1984, and ultimately leading its bioscience division from 1999 to 2004, I was witness to this exciting time in the history of biological research.

Early days

The HGP was officially founded in 1990 by the US Department of Energy’s Office of Health and Environmental Research – led for a period in the 1980s by the Boston University scientist Charles DeLisi – and was the culmination of many years of work and debate.

DeLisi had come to the Department of Energy from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and had the view that understanding human susceptibility to environmental energy emissions could benefit from knowledge of the genome and genetic mutations linked to such susceptibility.”

For anyone that would like to know more about the human genome project please have a look at the following links:

If you listen to how Kevin talks I guess there is not much more that needs to be added. Please see the first video that I received on Kevin below.

- Jordan Peterson (pathogenic virus pusher)

Amazing Polly’s most recent analysis on Jordan Peterson is excellent as she links him to George Soros. Please see that interview here. *It should be notes that although I give credit to Amazing Polly here that I do not support all her statements.

For more context on Peterson refer to Alison McDowell’s analysis from February 2023 which can be viewed here.

This is an open and shut case. I am sure by now not much is needed to see that this chap is a gatekeeper that's even widely promoted on social media (a clear sign).

- Reiner Fuellmich (pathogenic virus pusher)

He will keep you busy with a circus show for the next ten years whilst accomplishing nothing. Anyone that has taken the time to study natural, common, or contract law knows that he is just messing around in the legal system and screwing with people.

Additional information about Fuallmich can be considered unearthed by @Bobby_Network on twitter. The post is shown below (link to the dropbox pdf with links here):

Please forgive the untidy format but I have gone through the information and it does seem to pan out. Very interesting, and something I have come across myself, is how they alter search results on The Way Back Machine. Check out this post explaining Bobby’s recollection of the alteration.

The rest of the links can be found in the dropbox pdf with the links supplied (link here).

- Project Veritas

It is in most cases so obvious to see that project Veritas is nothing but a show but still people are drawn in to believe this absolute nonsense. I am sure there is a lot of information on them if you dig deep enough. Here is just a few to get you started:

- Whitney Alyse Webb

Another person in the club linked to Broze is Whitney Webb. Her stance on the no virus subject can be viewed here. Apparently she thinks it is a trivial issue to spend to much time on.

Her mother is Leigh Ann Larkin Webb, sister is Shelby Webb and her father is Richard S. Webb IV (photo taken 2014, twitter thread here). Check out the linked thread for more info on her father.

Further information on Whitney Webb can be reviewed on one of Alison’s latest videos here.

- Derrick Broze

To tell the truth, Derrick was not even on my radar for this list and I would have liked to add some other names before even getting to him, but a recent outburst of his on Twitter grabbed our attention recently. His tweet can be seen below:

The level of deception in this utter rubbish statement can not be emphasized enough. His appeal is rather to the reader's emotions, instead of focusing on facts (get some more information on this here). He makes the statement that “even if I was ready to declare that I believe the "no virus" position is 100% correct I still wouldnt want anything to do with the people pushing it”. We can gather two things from this:

As someone that has done extensive research on topics, we are supposed to believe that he is ready to “believe” someone on this important topic. With this, he also promotes that you hero worship someone and believe what they believe. This is enough to start asking questions about what he is selling.

He vilifies the entire movement as people that are not approachable. Another brilliant tactic is to appeal to people’s emotions instead of focusing on the facts. Anyone that has done just a few hours of research would know that Stefan Lanka, perhaps the foremost on this position, is the most sincere man you would ever meet. His claim that this group of people should be vilified is, in my opinion, completely unfounded but let's consider the opposite. Would you be able to claim, earnestly, that the opposite side is better with their hoards of pharma trolls lurking on the web and snuffing out anyone standing up to question the Mainstream Medical System?

Tom Cowan, another great guy that always gives people the benefit of the doubt (what a surprise this must be for Derrick), did a very good breakdown of a recent interview that Derrick did with McCullough (view that interview here). I specifically highlight this breakdown by Cowan to show the complete nonsense that both of these guys try and sell which ties in perfectly with his tweet.

To further prove the point that he depends solely on emotion to defend his position is how he addresses the comments in his tweets. I tried to get his opinion about the fact that you can link a lot of these gatekeepers to institutions that we know are nefarious as shown below:

He however did not reply to this or any of my other tweets until I got him so mad that he finally responded with the below. See my tweet and his response:

I listened to some of the work that Derrick did before the 2020s and I am not familiar with any of his latest involvements. One interesting thing that someone pointed out below his Tweets was the symbolism on his webpage as seen below (also something he replied to, funny enough):

As clearly evident Derrick pushes the virus lie together with other gatekeepers on this list. Something that is unbelievably easy to research and come to a conclusion on. But perhaps the most damning evidence of all (something you get a small hint of, with him calling me a dipshit) is the brilliant takedown of Derrick Broze by Alison McDowell. Her work on this can be reviewed here:

- Kary Mullis

Yes! You’ve read this correctly. Kary Mullis is a propped up gatekeeper that has been promoted by the No Virus community even though people claim that he developed the technology that shut the world down. His PCR is complete garbage and then man could not even carry out his own experiments to prove his theory (not that this should be any indication that the technology is at all usable or reliable). PCR is complete garbage and probably one of the most propped up trash that everyone is currently falling for. You can read more on what absolute trash the PCD is by reviewing this post by Jamie (here and here).

Another great article to review on Mullis was written by Rod Knoll and can be reviewed here. Rod discusses how Mullis intervened in the case which eventually added to the evidence that ended Parenzee in jail. We also interviewed Rod Knoll on the topic of Mullis which can be reviewed here.

Omar Jordan also did a great article on Mullis that can be reviewed here.

Proton Magic also wrote two great articles on Mullis here and here.

- David Crowe

Probably one of the most painful stories you will ever come to hear is the constant attack and eventual destruction of the Perth Group. Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos the leader of the Perth Group was the colossus of the No Virus movement and her like will probably never be seen again (here is Stefan Lanka praising her).

The reason David Crowe makes this list is the fact that he was the person responsible for the eventual destruction of the AIDS dissident movement and also the destruction of the Perth Group. This was a statement made by Eleni herself and the history of the civil war between the Perth Group and these gatekeepers was documented by Anthony Brink here (audio file here).

Some of her statements are still available on Anthony’s page (The Unbelievable Mediocrity of David Crowe: Why Rethinking AIDS has the president it deserves) and a few is highlighted below:

'What your actions have in common is they are directed against the Perth Group.' The Perth Group to Crowe, 3 December 2008. 'The focus on AIDS is in South Africa and Anthony knows more about this and the drugs used there than anybody else. … What stands out about Anthony is that although he is not a scientist he has extensive scientific knowledge. ... As a result of his training, intellect, interest, hard work and burning desire to help his people Anthony was able, more than anybody else, to see the harm that Crowe has done to the dissident movement. Without any effort to find out the facts or even to read the summaries put in front of them in The Perth Group Response To David Crowe Re The Parenzee Hearing document, Celia and others, including the RA Board of Directors, expressed full support for Crowe's interference in the Parenzee case.' The Perth Group: public statement dissociating from Crowe's Rethinking AIDS group, September 2009. 'There is no doubt that Crowe has done a lot of harm to the Perth Group. But the harm he has done us is insignificant compared to the harm he has done the dissident movement, to Peter himself and to those at risk of AIDS.' The Perth Group to the AIDS dissident community: 'Is the dissident science “highly questionable”, “embarrassing” and “damaging”?', September 2010. 'Crowe has destroyed the dissident movement, and you can quote me.' Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos to Brink, May 2011.

- Peter Duesberg

Peter earns his place in the gatekeeperclub for his contribution to the destruction of the AIDS dissident movement and the key role he played in distracting the world from the fact that there is no viruses. Most of this detail is captured by Anthony Brink here (audio file here). Although Cowan does not go into depth on this issue (which is most successfully discussed by highlighting how Eleni’s efforts were countered by these gatekeepers) he talks about it in the below video (please refer to Anthony’s information for a much more in depth understanding).

Loading video

- Jeremy Nell (Jerm Warfare)

Our previous write up on Jeremy had us hesitant on adding him to the list. It was unclear whether he was intentionally promoting people that support the virus lie or not. Our interaction with him is detailed in a separate post that can be seen below.

We have however reviewed Jeremy’s position to be added to the list based on his latest interview with RFK jr and Catherine Fitts. The full interview can be viewed here. Most comical from this interview was RFK jr explaining how they took a bug from the anus of a bat… His words below (see this tweet):

How to take a harmless human’s bug from the anus of a bat and teach it, using engineer techniques, how to infect human beings and turn it into a pandemic”.

Jeremy did not kick back once during this interview to question RFK jr on the existences of viruses even though, from what we can gather, he takes a strong position that viruses do not exist. Apart from this we think it is a shame that he would air the utter nonsense that RFK jr has come up with without so much as a hint of protest.

- Peter McCullough (pathogenic virus pusher)

Sam Bailey is doing good work on creating content that the normies can digest. Their group did a good video presentation exposing McCullough, Cole, and Malone which can be viewed here.

You can also consider another assessment of McCullough undertaken by Darkside Papers which can be viewed here.

Additional information on him include open payments that was made to him that can be reviewed on Open Payments Data. The payments to him can be reviewed here. Please set the date, under the available filter to all as the default date is 2021. The top companies that made payments to them can be seen below.

- Barbara Loe Fisher

Another great report was done Darkside papers on Barbara which can be reviewed here. A highlight from the report as follows:

“National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) Does Not Want to Repeal the 1986 National Vaccine Injury Act



The 1986 Act, which was written by Barbara Loe Fisher, NVIC and others, and passed by Congress removed ALL LIABILITY FROM THE VACCINE MANUFACTURERS. NOBODY CAN SUE THEM, THANKS TO THESE PEOPLE.

So, how come they're not fighting to repeal it?

Because, like Del Bigtree, Andrew Fakefield, Dolores Cahill, RFK Jr. and all the rest of them are working for Big Pharma and they are all 100% Pro-Vaccine. They receive their funding from billionaire hedge funds who invest in vaccine companies.”

- May Parsons

For more on May Parsons refer to the work of Omar Jordan here.

- Arlene Howard

Omar wrote an article for Arlene also which can be reviewed here.

- RFK jnr (the lawyer) this includes "Children's Health Defense" where he is chairman of the board:

Disbelief hit me the first time someone pointed out to me that Robert F Kennedy is nothing but a gatekeeper. I was so impacted that I actually sat down to make him a short video to highlight the betrayal. I have uploaded the video to Twitter, terminated account below, new link here.

I remember reading a good debate in the comments on an RFK video back in 2019 and knew that I had to save the comments somewhere because it will be deleted at some point. I only grabbed the text and dropped it in notepad and have since posted it on a few platforms. I have recently consolidated the text together with other findings at the time which can be viewed here.

We have also asked him why he refuses to join or at least consider terrain when it comes to health but it seems he is more interested in developing safe vaccines (which we all know is a farce). His response to courtenay’s email below:

“Dear Courtenay, I don’t take a position on this issue and I don’t have the bandwidth to make myself an expert. As a lifelong advocate,I also understand the strategic pitfall of taking a position,even if it is technically correct ,that will marginalize one so badly that one will become ineffective on every other issue. Lincoln always abhorred slavery but he did not publicly oppose it until 1864 when the country had caught up with him. If he had endorsed emancipation earlier, he would’ve lost most of his support for the civil war among urban whites in the northern cities and slavery would have never ended. Timing and a sense of the public pulse are important to successful advocacy. I do not take a position that viruses do or don’t exist. I support the rights of people like you and Tom Cowan to argue that they do not and I listen to your arguments with interest. But I do not endorse either point of view for the two reasons that I mentioned above. I admire your courage and your intellectual integrity and I encourage you to continue educating the public.”

Alison McDowell also did a great video on him where she explains how, though weaponized narratives, he is preparing us for future events. Please see that video here.

In addition to this, a video has also surfaced that clarifies the position that Children’s Health Defense (CHD) has taken on the issue. This was an interview on the Charles Kovess show who interviewed Mary Holland from the CHD. Addressing the questions or statements they received they sound more like politicians than the individuals we would have liked to believe oppose the destruction of the health of people. The short clip of her addressing comments can be viewed below (or here) and the full interview can be viewed here.

Loading video

Also, we can also share a few tweets that show CHD’s stance on vaccines, which is obviously not against the quackery but rather some other form of it.

To top it off, The Vigilant Fox (discussed earlier in this article) has shared a more recent video of RFK explaining how China had to know, even before the pandemic was announced, that the “virus” was circulating because of some profound new information that he has come across. See that video below.

Probably the best tell of all, is his involvement in the book titled: Plague of Corruption: Restoring Faith in the Promise of Science (Children’s Health Defense). He wrote the forward for this book which is authored by Kent Heckenlively and Judy Mikovits. With specific focus on Judy Mikovits who has been discussed in detail in this article and my previous article (Virus Lie - The Result of 4 Years of Study.). Interesting to note that the authors also give praise to Stephanie Seneff (also discussed in detail elsewhere in this article) and Luc Montagnier of all people! Refer to this link for more information.

- Jonathan Jay (JJ) Couey

We place JJ Couey underneath RFK Jr because he is an advisor to CHD. He claims to know a lot on the subject of microbiology but refuse to look at the fundamental flaws in the profession. He managed to interview Mike Yeadon on 18 March 2023 as detailed in the article titled “Mike Yeadon - Another Case of Lee Merritt?” which should say a lot seeing as Yeadon refuse to interview anyone that does not sell the virus lie.

In his latest appearance on the Doc Malik show JJ Couey went as far as to make the statement that the No Virus movement defend their position through lying. He also claims that “some old papers” do show inconsistencies but that this is no grounds to write off the entire profession. A write-up on JJ Couey on this interview can be seen below.

Read more on Couey on the Drarkside paper telegram group here.

- Robert Malone (pathogenic virus pusher)

He was taken down by the Bailey team with his great friend McCullough in the interview that can be viewed here.

An even more detailed post describing Malone’s involvement in development and study of some of the technology that we now find so controversial has been compiled by Stephers and can be viewed here.

In addition to the above, and something you can fall over backwards laughing for, is his release of a “save” vaccine. Below a video going around asking him out about this.

- Ed Dowd

Another frequent on the Vigilant Fox channel (the gatekeeper channel that promote them all) is Ed Dowd who likes to dazzle everyone with statistics. Anyone that takes this approach should be carefully scrutinized and a simple reason why is captured in the below image of non other than Bill Gates.

Apart from allowing yourself to be fooled by people that bend numbers into the statistics they want you to see Ed also sit on the board of The Malone Institute as shown below (refer to the website here).

Some additional information that can be added is his frequent appearance on the Tucker Carlson Today show, one of which can be viewed here.

And to round it off nicely Ed Dowd wrote a book titled: Cause Unknown": The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022 (Children’s Health Defense) and this book’s forward was written by none other that RFK jr.

- Norman Fenton

Proton Magic also wrote about the extravagant statisticians in a post exposing the number bending bullshit they conjure up. His post is titled: The Lying Cream in the Pretty Cupcake.

- Christopher Martenson

More information pending (will be updated in future). The wiki page on Christopher says that he is an economic researcher, writer and trend forecaster interested in macro trends regarding the economy, energy composition and environment. He is also involved in scientific research and some of his early works on in vivo track and traced can be viewed here.

Chris is admittedly tied to the UN and the UK House of Commons and U.S. State Legislatures which can be viewed on his website here. He also published a section in the The post carbon reader: Managing the 21st Century's Sustainability Crises which can be viewed here.

In one of his most recent videos he admits to being on of the first people to report on a lab leaked virus (May 4th, 2020 to be exact). That video can be viewed here.

In one of his videos from February 6, 2020 he was one of the prominent coronavirus pushers. He was seeding and fueling the virus narrative, when it was still a “China” story. In this video he also go as far as to “prepare” us for a vaccine that will come out which is currently going through animal studies. Most of the people at the time could not believe it was fake because Martenson and the like had already done such a brilliant job cementing the fear porn. That video can be viewed here (see full original in video description).

- Emani Mamalution

More information pending (will be updated in future).

- Stew Peters

This is someone I never listen to but just had to drop a link because apparently, people are still into drama scenes like this. Amandha Vollmer takes him down in a very good video which can be viewed here.

- Tucker Carlson

As mentioned in the piece on The Vigilant Fox, I really did not even consider including Tucker on this list because I did not think that it would be necessary. He is a news anchor that reads words on a screen written for him by massive corporations. A carefully planned script to manage your perception. Just one example of how he is behind the screen can be seen in this video. Please note that I had the original video linked in the description but the channel associated with uploading this video has since been terminated.

Additional information on him is easy to find and can be viewed on WikiPedia here with a summary of the wiki page here.

- Anderson Cooper

Omar Jordan has written another well researched paper on Cooper that can be reviewer here.

- Vladimir Zelenko

More information pending (will be updated in future).

- Knut M. Wittkowski

More information pending (will be updated in future). Him selling the virus lie here. Exposing his other works by Stephers in an article here.

- The Corbet Report

Darkside papers did a really good job on this one which can be viewed here. Something that needs to be highlighted before you just write of Corbet for being on this list is the following:

“We can see many examples of Corbett doing this over the years. While Corbett does some great research, he’s also been a regular on Alex Jones’s Infowars show and RT as well. He has been given legitimacy in conspiracy circles.



But the biggest red flag of them all is that Corbett is an obvious 9/11 Gatekeeper.

So by all means, continue to enjoy Corbett’s research. I’m not suggesting you stop listening to him. But just understand that while giving you some of the truth, he will also give you the swerve at the same time and lead you off the path. He will do this by using the same deception tactics and misdirect strategies that they all use. So my only reason for writing this paper is to provide yet another simple example to help truthers learn the game. Learn their techniques. Once you do, they will all reveal themselves to you and you will see it with clarity.”

- Mike Adams (Health Ranger)

The Health Wyze Report did another good job on an article on Mike Adams which can be viewed here..

- Miles Mathis

A detailed assessment of Miles Mathis has been undertaken by Omar Jordan here.

- Del Bigtree

I can actually do a very long post on Del but the Bailey team probably does is best in another team effort that can be viewed here.

Another assessment of Del was undertaken by Darkside Papers and can be viewed here.

- Andrew Wakefield

There is probably now much to add to the fact that Andrew Wakefield has tried his best to go after the MMR vaccine because he has a patient that will replace it. This information can be reviewed in an article by Greg Wyatt here. A noteworthy highlight from this article as follows:

“The only reason Wakefield wanted to break up the MMR vaccine into 3 vaccines is because he had a patent for a new one. He’s a pro-vax demon like the rest of them.

Andrew Wakefield filed for a patent for a “new” and “safer” vaccine that could be used in place of the current, existing “dangerous” Merck Vaccine.”

His patient can be reviewed here.

- Sacha Stone

Perhaps one of the biggest gatekeepers out there is Sasha Stone and someone has gone to length to expose him in a very good presentation which can be viewed here. The information can be reviewed in written format here.

- Alex Jones

Another big name and perhaps the best example of how deep the lie stretched is Bill Higgs… or rather Alex Jones. Whatever you prefer. I am sure there is a volume of material out there on Jones but the best I’ve seen is someone exposing his past life in this video.

Check out the article written by Proton Magic titled: Karen Kingston Bans Proton Magic! Her claim about SARS-CoV-2 is hilarious and is as follows:

“COVID-19 is an AI Bioweapon, not a virus. SARS-CoV-2, which was made in a lab, can't infect humans. People were innoculated with lipid nanoparticle technology.”

Also see the following by Proton Magic:

- David Icke:

Perhaps the godfather of all gatekeepers is David Icke. This is probably the most important information you need to open your eyes to the deception that is playing out across the world. This breakdown takes us back 100 years to spell out, in detail, what world was envisioned and also where David got his foundational information from. The video exposing David Icke can be viewed here.

- Donald Trump (vaccine pusher)

No one and I mean no one can be forgiven for pushing or promoting any vaccine. They are poison and with Trump’s promotion of the vaccine, I hope that everyone has realized that he does not stand for you. He was also aware of what is to come even before the plandemic broke out. Here is a video of Claudia from Cabin Talks explaining the executive order that trump has singed to, in a sense, prepare for a pandemic.

He has also signed the patriot act just like every president before him. He has promoted the development of 5G and he has lead the charge on the development of a new vaccine.

Conclusion

I have already had people message me about this post stating that I am creating division in the community. To people like this I’d like to clarify, because it seems they don’t fully grasp the gravity of the situation, that the people mentioned in this post do not give a damn about you. They are not part of our community but rather their own community in which they make all efforts to keep the masses hypnotized. These people listed have specifically been called out because of their contribution on health and when you realize what they do, you see the picture fairly clearly. The advice they give is to further the profits of the pharmaceutical industry.

I will leave you with an afterthought of the vaccine industry. As soon as you realize that no pathogenic virus has ever been isolated you will also realize that there is no use for vaccines. This is a purely fabricated marked that brings in billions of dollars on a yearly bases and although we know that RFK is a gatekeeper, no one has summed it up better than him in a speech that he gave which can be viewed here. This topic is not new and people have been apposing it for a very long time.

Getting The Message Out There

A lot of the information presented in this article was not known by myself at the start of compiling it. It was however, due to the contribution of some very sharp people that I was able to provide damning evidence on how these gatekeepers are linked to the very institutions that we oppose. This article has taken a considerable time to compile and I encourage criticism on the information presented and if you have additional information please feel free to comment.

I also ask that you assist me in spreading the word because I have seen first hand how the view count on this article has fallen off a cliff once to much information on key people was revealed. Some examples of that is shown in the below tweet.

For anyone unsure about why they cannot access some of the tweets in this article, please take note that as of 17 March 2023 my account on twitter has been permanently suspended (refer to the below).

For more information on others doing great work refer to "Discussing the Gatekeepers - Others Doing Great Work" and for some telegram channels to join see the below links.

GaterkeepersClub

Darkside Papers

GaterkeepersClub

Darkside Papers

