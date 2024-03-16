If you have been a subscriber to this substack for a little while you will have already come across the name Advocate Anthony Brink in our articles concerning HIV and AIDS – see here and here. For those that do not recognise the name, Adv Brink played a vital role alongside the Perth Group when it came to exposing the HIV lie and scam that was the treatment of AIDS, particularly in South Africa.

Adv Brink has received very little recognition or thanks from his fellow countrymen and woman for the remarkable work he did whilst trying to help South Africa become one of the only countries in the world that did not fall for the HIV and AIDS trap.

This lack of gratitude, however, seems not to have diminished to any extent Adv Brink’s dedication to exposing lies that threaten to cripple South Africa and its people. Adv Brink’s latest efforts in this regard are a testament to his unwavering commitment to truth and justice.

Adv Brink has now turned his laser like focus towards the exposing of corruption within the South African judiciary. An advocate for over 40 years and with many years of experience as a magistrate under his belt, Adv Brink has an intimate understanding of how this branch of government should operate and the standards that should be upheld by its members.

Following his first whiff of corruption within the judiciary in 2010, Adv Brink has doggedly pursued various leads unearthing corruption of a serious degree within the highest levels of the South African judiciary. A pursuit which he is still very much carrying on to this day, a decade and a half later.

The instance which spurred Adv Brink to take up this campaign against judicial corruption had, “… all the familiar characteristics of a cover up gone wrong in the classic multiplying, spiraling dynamic of disintegrating intrigues…” It started off as a case of everyday recruitment corruption in the form of jobs-for-pals nepotism concerning a top-level specialist legal professional post. However, as Adv Brink, “relentlessly probed the obvious irregularities and transparent bad faith displayed to him … the cover up commenced, and [as] he duly appealed to higher authorities for their investigation, intervention and remediation …this corruption escalated and degenerated into the commission of multiple crimes of dishonesty....” by those involved (source - draft report).

A central figure in this corruption and its cover up is Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo. The documentation unearthed by Adv Brink establishes that Mlambo JP has committed multiple counts of various forms of perjury, has lied to parliament on multiple scores, has violated subordinate legislation and has defeated the ends of justice by interfering and perverting judicial proceedings by improperly influencing the judge hearing those proceedings.

Judge President Dunstan Mlambo

Most recently in February 2024, Adv Brink finally managed to convince the Judicial Conduct Committee (the JCC - the committee of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) tasked with dealing with complaints against judges in South Africa), that Mlambo JP’s conduct warrants investigation by a disciplinary tribunal at which live evidence will be led and he will be cross-examined. See this decision here.

However, this latest development has not been arrived at without its own concerning and aggravating aspects. Adv Brink laid his complaints concerning Mlambo JP and one other top-level judge with the JCC in mid-2017 and they have remained unresolved for many years. Adv Brink's impeachable complaint against the other top judge is still undecided 7 years later, notwithstanding Adv Brink’s multiple pleas to the Chief Justice and Deputy Chief Justice for resolution. This far exceeds the maximum 6 months timeframe prescribed by the JCC's Code of Judicial Conduct for adjudicating disputes.

Moreover, this consistent display of reluctance by the judges on the JCC to hold their delinquent judicial colleagues to account by failing to deal with these exceptionally important enquiries and disputes relating to documented corruption with which they were entrusted to conduct and decide, sends only one message to the other members of the judiciary. That message is, you can do whatever you want with the power that accompanies your post, because the JSC and JCC have no desire to bring members of the judiciary to account, at least not timeously nor before harm is done to the judiciary’s reputation or before the dispensation of justice is undermined.

What is further alarming is that Adv Brink’s good deeds have not gone unpunished during this time. Adv Brink’s legal career has been wrecked by those he has accused of being corrupt in a further demonstration of their corruption.

A complaint was lodged against Adv Brink with the Magistrates Commission, to the effect that he had unprofessionally complained about Mlambo JP's misconduct in his early litigation. This led to Adv Brink’s magistrate contracts being summarily terminated and him being blacklisted from all further judicial appointments. Adv Brink was never informed of this complaint nor was he afforded an opportunity to answer it. A similar complaint was also filed with his professional society, trying to get him disbarred but it failed.

This is in stark contrast to the manner in which the complaints laid against Mlambo JP by Adv Brink have been dealt with, in that Mlambo JP has consistently been treated as innocent before proven guilty and has been afforded multiple opportunities to respond to the complaints.

It's is also now obvious that the action taken against Adv Brink as a result of these complaints is completely unjustified in light of the most recent JCC ruling by two Constitutional Court judges that Adv Brink’s complaints warrant an investigation and are thus are anything but unprofessional.

The fact that a member of the legal profession has received such treatment for exposing judicial corruption undeniably sends out a warning, making it clear that anyone attempting to break ranks and expose corruption within the judiciary will suffer the same fate as Adv Brink.

What is set out above is merely the tip of the iceberg uncovered by Adv Brink and the more you review his investigations and documentation the more unsavory things become.

There seems to be no area within the South African judiciary, from the lowest to the highest levels, from attorneys to the chief justice, that is not tainted by some sort of corruption or the cover up thereof. It is staggering that an institution supposedly there to uphold the rule of law so readily and flagrantly disregards it.

South African judiciary

It is unclear what impact Adv Brink’s efforts will ultimately have on the corruption that appears to be rampant throughout the South African judiciary, but this does not seem to be the point. Adv Brink seems to be the type of man who upon encountering lies and corruption will do everything in his power to bring such falsehoods to light, not for reward or recognition, but simply because this is how lies and corruption should be treated.

To obtain a better understanding of the extent of corruption unearthed by Adv Brink visit his websites and see draft report on corruption here, here and here.

Discussion in X spaces of the specimen draft intelligence report on judicial corruption in South Africa. 'In my crosshairs' -- Carl Niehaus talks to:

Adv Brink and Dr Ngobeni, 6 Dec 2023 (chat with Adv Brink starts at 36 min).

1× 0:00 -2:47:55

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Please consider supporting my work by either buying me a coffee. Buy me a coffee