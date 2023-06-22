dpl’s Newsletter
No Virus - A Battle That Started Before Our Time
Anthony Brink - A forgotten tale of the previous global no virus war
Jun 22, 2023
Dr Papadopulos-Eleopulos

Most people that currently know that there is no such a thing as an infectious virus do not know of the war that was waged long before we came to know the truth. The virus scare is a control method used by the people trying to secure more power in this world and if you study history you’d realize that it has been used for centuries. The SARS-CoV-2 hoax is just the most recent example.

Anthony Brink was one of the leading South African’s apposing the HIV hoax during the nineties and his story of how he convinced the South African president at the time to refuse the horrifically poisonous AZT drug is unbelievable. He worked with the Perth group, especially Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos, to bring the truth to the world. He describe Eleni as incredibly genius and watching her speaking with precision in her presentations it is easy to come to the same conclusion.

Direct links to the Perth Group:

For more on no virus see:

Join the following telegram groups for more info:

1865 - Max Von Pettenkofer - professor of the first Institute of Hygiene, at the University of Munich - Wiki Sanitarc.si
