Germ Theory - HIV, a Missing Wake Up Opportunity... Let's go there!

Without taking too much focus away from the important discussion of HIV and its nonexistence I first want to mention the great work done by the Perth Group and Eleni as well as Anthony and Rod. See some of their work here:

Then I’d like to mention that we were joined by two familiar trolls (Health Uncensored and AlphaOmegaEnergy). Sometimes it is great to have these trolls on so you can see how they operate but most all of the time they distract from the core message (this is the reason I wanted to give links to the Perth Groups work before discussing the irrelevant nonsense these two came up with). Please keep in mind that I’ve known both of them for close to a year now. To this day they have not been able to show proof of transmission as requested in Virology - The Damning Evidence. Some of what happened is broken down below: