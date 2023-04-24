dpl’s Newsletter
Debating a Twitter Space - No Virus Means Vaccines Are Poison for Pharma Profits Only
Debating a Twitter Space - No Virus Means Vaccines Are Poison for Pharma Profits Only

Pharma needs you poisoned for profits
dpl
Apr 24, 2023
Although we know that RFK jr is a gatekeeper his speech on vaccine and drug profits for the same four major companies producing vaccines are probably the best explanation of why vaccination is a purely fabricated marked. Here is his speech here.

Also have a look at Virology the Damning Evidence which is a summary of 120 years of failed infection studies and 70 years of failed control tests.

Other great talks include:

