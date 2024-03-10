Germ Theory - HIV, the patchwork of testing.

We join Amy on part five of her twitter spaces. Some notes from the space:

A few others also joined trying to explain how people get infected, but no one was able to provide a study showing that a sick person can make a healthy person sick by means of natural pathways.

We were joined by Megan who made absolutely no sense.

Pamela shared the story of how her stepdaughter got a positive HIV test and how the weight of this diagnoses led to her suicide.

The previous spaces include:

Part one is what I consider the foundational assumption of virology, which is the unproven claim of contagion (refer to Part 1 here).

Part two is what virologist refer to isolation but anyone who study what they do would see it’s anything but isolation (refer to Part 2 here).

Part three is on the topic of Germ Theory - Biolabs & the Alleged Release of Viruses (refer to Part 3 here).