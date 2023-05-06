dpl’s Newsletter
Twitter Space - Logical Fallacies: "Shifting the burden of proof fallacy"
Twitter Space - Logical Fallacies: "Shifting the burden of proof fallacy"

Date - 05/03/2023
dpl
May 06, 2023
Join us on another no virus talk. We discuss everything virology, current science and even touch on politics and the misconception of it.

You can also listen to the talk on Twitter here.

Some of the speakers include:

Relevant substack articles:

