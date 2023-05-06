Share this postTwitter Space - Logical Fallacies: "Shifting the burden of proof fallacy"dpl003.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherdpl News LetterTwitter Space - Logical Fallacies: "Shifting the burden of proof fallacy"6Share this postTwitter Space - Logical Fallacies: "Shifting the burden of proof fallacy"dpl003.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther31×0:00-2:46:55Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Twitter Space - Logical Fallacies: "Shifting the burden of proof fallacy"Date - 05/03/2023dplMay 06, 20236Share this postTwitter Space - Logical Fallacies: "Shifting the burden of proof fallacy"dpl003.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareJoin us on another no virus talk. We discuss everything virology, current science and even touch on politics and the misconception of it.You can also listen to the talk on Twitter here.Some of the speakers include:Luther ‘Ćyrus’Aaron OJamieDavidCitizinDenkWahnThe Last OneAJRelevant substack articles:Virology - The Damning EvidenceShare this discussionTwitter Space - Logical Fallacies: "Shifting the burden of proof fallacy"dpl003.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3 Commentsdpl News LetterThe latest updates on our communityThe latest updates on our communitySubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodedplRecent EpisodesControl Experiment - An Update by Jamie AndrewsJun 22 • dpl, Jamie Andrews, and Mia BreezeJailed For Seeking Justice - Courtenay Adam LawrenceMay 2 • dplSupplements - A Steadfast ScamMar 23 • dplWe’re Back! Facts Over Feelings Season TwoMar 10 • dplGerm Theory - HIV, the patchwork of testing.Mar 10 • dplChatting Gatekeepers with Robin StebbinsMar 6 • dplGerm Theory - HIV, a Missing Wake Up Opportunity... Let's go there!Feb 25 • dpl and Bill HustonGerm Theory - Biolabs & the Alleged Release of VirusesFeb 10 • dpl and Bill Huston
Twitter Space - Logical Fallacies: "Shifting the burden of proof fallacy"