The Repeating Pandemic Cycle with Anthony Brink

We are joined by Anthony Brink, a true legend of the no virus movement and a close friend and ally of the Perth Group (specifically Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos). Kristen and I asked Anthony about the old AIDS dissident movement in an attempt to learn from how the movement was destroyed. It’s a certainty that movements like the old AIDS dissident movement are destroyed to continue the age-old virus lie that seems to be in an ever-repeating cycle (Spanish flu 1920, Polio 1950, HIV 1980 and the Covid Hoax in 2020). We should learn as much as we can from the people who were involved in the AIDS dissident movement to avoid the cycle from repeating.
Anthony ran a bit late on this twitter space, but he did join us a few minutes in.
I just had my twitter account nuked (yes, another one). My new twitter account can be found here. Anothy’s twitter account can be found here, and Kristen’s twitter account can be found here.
Full list of previous DPL articles:
The Gatekeepers Club Taking on New Members or Perhaps They're Old Ones We Have Never Noticed
Jerneja Tomsic - Molecular Biologist - Chats with courtenay, dirk and trina
Debating a Twitter Space - No Virus Means Vaccines Are Poison for Pharma Profits Only
Twitter Space - Logical Fallacies: "Shifting the burden of proof fallacy"
Twitter Space - Where’s the scientific data that “vaccines save lives”?
Virology's Fraudulent Model EXPOSED: 'No Virus' Activists Join To Falsify Virus Theory
Jamie Discussing The PCR, Gene Sequencing and Genetics Fraud Article
JJ Couey - "The No Virus Movement Defends Their Position Through Lying"
Virus Isolation - Confusion is the Best Tool to Keep People from Truth
1997 - An Interview with Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos by Christine Johnson
1993 - Interview With Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos and Valendar Turner
Fighting Lockdowns & Poison Ops: Experimentation Dismantles Foundations of Public Health Tyranny
1993 - Interview With Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos and Valendar Turner
Recommended telegram groups:
The Repeating Pandemic Cycle with Anthony Brink