The Repeating Pandemic Cycle with Anthony Brink
The Repeating Pandemic Cycle with Anthony Brink
Twitter space - 3 February 2024
dpl
and
Kristen Welch
Feb 3, 2024
10
We are joined by Anthony Brink, a true legend of the no virus movement and a close friend and ally of the Perth Group (specifically Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos). Kristen and I asked Anthony about the old AIDS dissident movement in an attempt to learn from how the movement was destroyed. It’s a certainty that movements like the old AIDS dissident movement are destroyed to continue the age-old virus lie that seems to be in an ever-repeating cycle (Spanish flu 1920, Polio 1950, HIV 1980 and the Covid Hoax in 2020). We should learn as much as we can from the people who were involved in the AIDS dissident movement to avoid the cycle from repeating.

Anthony ran a bit late on this twitter space, but he did join us a few minutes in.

I just had my twitter account nuked (yes, another one). My new twitter account can be found here. Anothy’s twitter account can be found here, and Kristen’s twitter account can be found here.

