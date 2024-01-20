dpl’s Newsletter
DNA - The Building Blocks of Lies
Articles by Tam - December 2021 and May 2022
Jan 20, 2024
In light of the latest information that surfaced on the topic of DNA I thought it best to also voicify the two articles that started all of this off. That is the two brilliant articles written by Tam. The first article was written in December 2021, and it is titled: DNA Discovery, Extraction and Structure. A Critical Review. This article was voicified and can be listened to in the main podcast attached.

Please refer to the article for the references. The image list for the first article is as follows:

Image 1 - Between 1885 and 1901 German chemist Albrecht Kossel, determined that nucleic acid comprised of five compounds: adenine (A), cytosine (C), guanine (G), thymine (T) and Uracil (U) which are now considered to be the basic building blocks of DNA and RNA.

Image 2 - In May 1952 the famous X-ray diffraction image, Photo 51, of “Signer DNA” was produced using X-ray crystallography. The picture became the basis for modeling, the currently acceptable DNA structure.

The second article was written in May of 2022, and it is titled: PCR And Real Time Rt-PCR Under Critical Review.

The article was vocified and can be listened to by playing the below recording.

Related articles include the following:

