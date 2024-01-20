In light of the latest information that surfaced on the topic of DNA I thought it best to also voicify the two articles that started all of this off. That is the two brilliant articles written by Tam. The first article was written in December 2021, and it is titled: DNA Discovery, Extraction and Structure. A Critical Review. This article was voicified and can be listened to in the main podcast attached.
The second article was written in May of 2022, and it is titled: PCR And Real Time Rt-PCR Under Critical Review.
The article was vocified and can be listened to by playing the below recording.
DNA - The Building Blocks of Lies