My journey started more or less at the same time as discovering the steemit platform. I also felt the excitement when opening my account on steemit and wanted to share in the cool concept of distributing knowledge and having the opportunity to be compensated for it if someone found value in my work. Quickly realizing it would not be as easy as I first thought I abandoned the idea of compensation but what stuck with me was the fact that this platform cannot be censored. I started writing on every subject that interested me and the three at the time were finance, science, and that beast that sits in the back of your head that you never really can place a finger on. It has been close to 5 years now and the change I have undergone, over this time, is unprecedented. To give an idea of how far the leap has been here is just one thing I've learned which will be the topic of discussion of this post.

"An infectious virus has never, in the history of man, been proven to exist. It is a construct of the mind, and is rooted in fiction much like everything else we believe to make up our experience in this world."

This post will focus on the proof that no virus or infectious virus has ever been proven to exist. If you have questions or points to add please feel free to drop a comment.

To clearly define the problem we first need to understand the meaning of words. This can be an exceedingly difficult task as definitions change (the reason being very specifically to keep people confused). So in order to explain the problem let us ask the question that will be addressed.

"Has an infectious virus ever been isolated?"

At the heart of this question, we first address the word virus. This might appear to be an easy definition but you will soon see how difficult it can get. In modern times a virus is defined as:

*An infective agent that typically consists of a nucleic acid molecule in a protein coat, is too small to be seen by light microscopy and is able to multiply only within the living cells of a host.*

Considering the above definition confusion is already setting in because infective means spread of something and as far as my knowledge stretch only something that is living can multiply and spread. This however is not a living organism but presumed to be a living "agent"? An unseen living/inert agent that can only multiply in living cells. Talk about a complicated concept and most would leave it at that. The pixel of their reality more than well divined to be satisfied that the game that the designers have coded is well enough presented not to get uncomfortable with the glitch that is clearly visible. Such I thing is not acceptable for me and one more poke at this glitch leaves a gaping hole in the game as shown in the below definition of the word virus (original definition from online entomology definitions:

late 14c., "poisonous substance" (a sense now archaic), from Latin virus "poison, sap of plants, slimy liquid, a potent juice," from Proto-Italic weis-o-(s-) "poison," which is probably from a PIE root ueis-, perhaps originally meaning "to melt away, to flow," used of foul or malodorous fluids, but with specialization in some languages to "poisonous fluid" (source also of Sanskrit visam "venom, poison," visah "poisonous;" Avestan vish- "poison;" Latin viscum "sticky substance, birdlime;" Greek ios "poison," ixos "mistletoe, birdlime;" Old Church Slavonic višnja "cherry;" Old Irish fi "poison;" Welsh gwy "poison").*

The meaning "agent that causes infectious disease" emerged by 1790s gradually out of the earlier use in reference to venereal disease (by 1728); the modern scientific use dates to the 1880s. The computer sense is from 1972.

Again, to note on the above definition is the nature of complexity of the problem. The first time I looked at this definition it read as follows (something that I could go and retrieve using the Way Back Machine:

late 14c., "venomous substance," from Latin virus "poison, sap of plants, slimy liquid, a potent juice," probably from PIE root weis- "to melt away, to flow," used of foul or malodorous fluids, with specialization in some languages to "poisonous fluid" (source also of Sanskrit visam "poison," visah "poisonous;" Avestan vish- "poison;" Latin viscum "sticky substance, birdlime;" Greek ios "poison," ixos "mistletoe, birdlime;" Old Church Slavonic višnja "cherry;" Old Irish fi "poison;" Welsh gwyar "blood")

And even though I am satisfied with the results returned by the way back machine it seems that a final sentence was added to the archived version on the platform which reads as follows:

Main modern meaning "agent that causes infectious disease" first recorded 1728 (in reference to venereal disease). The computer sense is from 1972.

The first time I came across the original definition of the word virus it was not such a wordy explanation but rather a short, maximum of three sentences long definition, merely saying that a virus is equivalent to poison or toxin. I searched in vain for three days for a screenshot of this definition when I saw it the first time but with it being more than two years ago I could not find it. If I do manage to find it I will edit this post and add it here.

Further to the above, a look in an old etymology dictionary will give the below.

All the searches have been altered and every online source that you find today will lead you back to what they want you to see.

Another important word to understand is the word isolation. Anyone with some background in science would have an understanding of what this word means. It means the complete separation from everything else. In a scientific sense, it would mean, for example, that if we have a mixture of gold and silver and we isolate the gold, we separate the gold from the silver. This results in a purified gold sample.

You would think that it works the same when virologists refer to virus "isolation" but nothing could be further from the truth.

The way I studied and understand the process is as follows:

Step 1: Filtration

A sample is taken from a subject whether that is sputum, blood, urine, etc., after which it is filtrated. The theory is that the virus is so small to pass through the filtration process and that larger particles will be filtered out of the "virus sample".

Step 2: Mixture (I strange thing to do if you want to isolate something)

The "virus sample" obtained from step 1 is mixed with bovine serum.

Step 3: More mixture

Monkey kidney cells are deprived of nutrition after which the mixture obtained during step 2 is inoculated onto the monkey kidney cells. Nothing happens if the cells are not poisoned but in order to obtain the desired result the cells are poisoned with antibiotics and break up into different cell fragments.

Step 4: The results

The remaining substance obtained from step 3 is put through the process of centrifugation to settle out the cell fragments in a test tube. Layers form in the test tube due to their size and gravitational pull enforced on each particle. Heavy particles settle at the bottom of the test tube and lighter particles settle out on top. Due to the theory that a "virus" is a specific size, which is about a thousand times smaller than a cell, the "scientists" say that what settles out on the top is the "virus" which is also responsible for killing the monkey kidney cells mentioned in Step 3.

The above process is better explained by Thomas Cowan and you can view it here.

One particularly interesting point to take note of is the person that Thomas Cowan mention in the above video. The name is John F. Enders and he was the first person ever to "isolate" a virus utilizing the method that is described above. He wrote two papers, the first was in 1949 and the second was in 1954 and it is the second one that should draw special attention. The entire paper can be reviewed here. Because of the importance of this paper I will be uploading it to Steemit for safekeeping.

The most important part of the paper can be found on Page 285 under "Other Agents".

It ties in with the absolute quackery of what these so-called "scientists" call "isolation". In his own words, Enders explains that he did a control test that gave the exact same results that one would obtain by adding a "virus" to the mixture. The snipped of the part where is explains this is shown below.

In plain English, I can explain the wording of the above snipped:

"A second agent was obtained from an uninoculated culture of monkey kidney cells. The cytopathic changes it induced in the unstained preparations could not be distinguished with confidence from the viruses isolated from measles."

Refer back to the steps of "isolation" in this post. Step 3 is when they inoculate the mixture, which contains the "virus", onto the monkey kidney cells. This snipped mentions that "a second agent was obtained from an uninoculated culture". All this means is that the experiment was started from Step 3, without adding the "virus" sample from Step 1 or the bovine additive from Step 2. In short, all Enders did was to take the monkey kidney cells and poison them with antibiotics. The results explained by Enders is the beautiful quackery that this "scientist" has laid into the foundation of virology and vaccination:

"The cytopathic changes it induced in the unstained preparations could not be distinguished with confidence from the viruses isolated from measles."

The meaning of this last sentence in plain English... The results with and without the addition of a "virus" sample is exactly the same. You really don't need a degree or Ph.D. in virology to understand that this cannot be accepted as "science". Not on any level!

Here is a video explanation of the findings of the Enders paper as explained above - Enders 1954 Control Test - The End of Germ Theory.

For the basics you can also view the following videos:

You don't have to hero worship anyone on this subject. Read the Enders paper. You can read for yourself what horse shit passes as science to them. Paper here (I am providing a number of links because people always complain that some does not work):

The Virus Story

Once you have been able to wrap your head around the above concepts you would think that you are near the end of your journey in understanding the complexity of this web of lies but nothing can be further from the truth. Realizing that an invading, infectious, attacking ""germ"" is a fallacy is merely step one. The system is designed and maintained to constantly pull you back to believe a completely fabricated reality. There are agents selected around the world, some with very emotional backgrounds, with the sole purpose of drawing you in, and one such gatekeeper, whose journey I followed very closely, is Judy Mikovits (Photo below).

This woman's heartfelt story made me believe, at the time, that she was truly out to help spread accurate information. One that was the most hard-hitting can be viewed here. If you look up her credentials it would probably take you a few hours to read through all of her accomplishments and you would assume that she has a good understanding of the subject and again you will be gravely mistaken. She is a gatekeeper with the sole purpose of misleading people seeking the truth.

She, with all of her credentials, maintains that viruses exist as a disease-causing agent that spreads by means of infection which can be engineered and manipulated to be more deadly. Based on everything that has been explained in this post I think it is abundantly clear that no one with the ability to think can continue to believe this theory and so much more someone with an above-average ability to think like herself. It is however fascinating to see her make an attempt at confusing people to distract from the truth getting out. The best expose, if you could call it so, of her manipulative speech and ongoing blabbering of nonsense is probably the interview by TheMythisCanada on rumble. I reduced the interview length to only include the part where Andrew Kauffman and Judy is on at the same time and the link to the video can be found here.

The full interview can be viewed here.

It is important to note that all papers claiming the isolation of a virus will describe how the virus butt out of a host cell... which, as described under the isolation steps, is not isolation but rather quackery! If it was possible then stop the experiment at Step 1 and view your results under an electron microscope... but they cannot stop the experiment at Step 1 because there is nothing to observe that would give the desired results.

Again, in plain English, the question by Andrew is simple. Give me proof of virus "isolation" in the true sense of the word "isolation" of which he knows there is none... He is however met with a barrage of complicated terminology, one aspect Judy is good at, which is memorizing long words for simple things, and it is clear that all she manages to do is confuse everyone. After Andrew repeatedly asked Judy the same question, as well as pointing out that she has not answered the question, Judy falls back to the only defense she has left, which is to mention her credentials and allude to the lack of credentials of Andrew on the subject. In short, character assassination.

It is my opinion that people like Judy Mikovits are not just out for their own gain to build fame, advertise and benefit from their endeavors of misleading people. One aspect of which is the string of books she has brought out, some of which I know have made bestseller which I was also interested in buying when I still thought she was out to help everyone get to the truth. A list of her books is shown below.

The main focus, however, of people like this is to ensure or at least make the best attempt at keeping others ignorant to the fact that viruses are not infectious and are nothing more than poison that can only affect the body if it is ingested, inhaled, injected, or absorbed through the skin by means of dermal absorption.

A short list of gatekeepers (there are many more out there):

- Del Bigtree

- Dolores Cahill

- Sherri Tenpenny

- Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

- Mike Adams, the Health Ranger

- Reiner Fuellmich

- David E. Martin

The two best competing theories, one most people know nothing about, are germ theory and terrain theory. With the outcome of this post clearly showing the evidence that germ theory is based on quackery it is my opinion that all that remains is terrain theory or as my good friend courtenay in Isla of Man would say terrain reality.

The evidence for terrain reality is overwhelming and instead of me trying to explain it all in rewriting the words of others, here is a list of great sources that would explain it:

- Terrain, the movie

- What Really Makes You Ill?

- The Truth About Contagion

- Bechamp or Pasteur?

- NO VIRUS DR ANDREW KAUFMAN EXPOSES ALL VIRUSES ARE FAKE WITH COURTENAY-ADAM-LAWRENCE

- Andrew Kaufman on the Highwire

- TEAM REDPILLED ZA EVENT

- HOW TO FIGHT THE FINES AND GROW A SPINE

- Video 2

- AMANDHA VOLLMER OF YUMMY.DOCTOR CHATS WITH COURTENAY, DIRK AND TRINA

Also see House of Numbers and The Emperors New Virus?.

In order to understand the enormity of the lie it is important that two things be realized. The first is that the lie can only be maintained as long as profits are being generated out of it and the second is that you and I are nothing more than chattel for the scum that runs this circus. They have been recorded saying that we are too many on the earth and that our numbers will have to be reduced drastically in order to exist in balance with nature.

Something that we cannot comprehend is these people's ability and manpower to be able to pull off what they are doing. A lie on a scale so enormous that the normal man cannot believe it to be false. The way they fund it is probably best described by G Edward Griffin in his talk on usury. You can watch the 10-minute clip here

Infiltration, another important part of the puzzle, was probably best described in a speech by the late JFK months before he was assassinated. His speech sounds more like a poem than a formal delivery to address the nation and can be listened to here. The speech has for the most part been removed from the internet. The only one I could find has background music which I do admit is not ideal. Perhaps there is another copy out there.

These people own everything and control every aspect of your reality. Every attempt of people to bring light to this fact has been or is in the process of being infiltrated and corrupted. The below few videos will give some perspective:

- BLACKROCK AND VANGUARD OWN EVERYTHING

- Sinclair's script for stations

- Fake Alternative News Exposed! (Full Documentary

- Anonymous - The Hacker Wars Full Documentary

It is important to comprehend that the game for these people is much bigger than what we could ever imagine. We are cattle being managed and harvested for our life energy. Many people have made an attempt to help break the general public from this spell and many have been killed for having too much success.

I leave you now with the words on one of my good friend's T-shirts:

- No Virus

- No Test

- No contagion

And the above is also not entirely correct because if you go by the true definition of the word virus then it is poison and it can only affect you through ingestion, inhalation, injection, and dermal absorption. Why do you think all attempts are being made (almost to the point of desperation) to get you to take the vaccine.