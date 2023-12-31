dpl’s Newsletter
dpl News Letter
Fighting Lockdowns & Poison Ops: Experimentation Dismantles Foundations of Public Health Tyranny
1
0:00
-1:28:22
Fighting Lockdowns & Poison Ops: Experimentation Dismantles Foundations of Public Health Tyranny
Interview with Tim Truth - 31 December 2023
dpl
Dec 31, 2023
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

We tied up with Tim Truth again to further our discussion on the fraud that is virology. For those who missed it our part one discussion can be reviewed here.

I have uploaded the recoding as a podcast for those who like to download and play it offline. But for those who would like to follow the notes as the interview progress, please see the below video.

Loading video

Are you new on the subject?

If you’d like to study the pseudoscientific profession that is virology you can refer back to some of my old articles, listed below in the order I think make the most sense for someone starting out on this subject:

If you’d like to learn more about the toxicity of Ivermectin and vitamins refer to the following articles:

Jamies is on twitter here.

Image

Tim Truth can be found here:

Image

Index of all my previous articles is included underneath Virology - A Pseudoscience Like No Other.

Join the following telegram groups for great content:

TheGatekeeperClub

Moon Maiden Musings

Darkside Papers Chat

1 Comment
dpl’s Newsletter

dpl News Letter

The latest updates on our community

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

dpl

Recent Episodes

2:22:41
1993 - Interview With Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos and Valendar Turner
 • 
dpl
1:26:21
1997 - An Interview with Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos by Christine Johnson
 • 
dpl
1:20:12
Vitamins, Ivermectin, Cancer and Viruses with Daniel Roytas
 • 
dpl
19:59
Update from Courtenay in Isle of Man
 • 
dpl
3:57:59
SAR-COV-2: IS THERE PROOF OF TRANSMISSION ❓
 • 
dpl
3:33:22
HIV - A Virus Like No Other
 • 
dpl
1:00:42
History of Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos by Anthony Brink
 • 
dpl