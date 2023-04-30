Introduction

Preventative medicine has already been highlighted in one of my previous posts titled The Gatekeepers Club. This mainly includes Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine, and I am sure by now that most people have come to realize this obvious fraud being promoted. On a "lighter" note, however, I’d like to highlight two additional substances and point out how it is near impossible to find "supplements" that are natural and good for you, especially in the long run. These two substances are Vitamin D and Zeolite.

Vitamin D

If I can think of a comparison to so-called Vitamin D, I’d say that it brings to mind Vitamin K. It sounds so innocent, and you’d think that there couldn’t possibly be anything bad from taking this substance. Just as an example, here is a video by Simon Goddek to give you an idea of how “innocent” Vitamin D is and the video will set the scene for this article.

It is only when you start to do research on these substances that you will find that they are anything but natural and also far from safe or even helpful. When I started looking into Vitamin K, I could not believe that the answer was so easy to find. If you search for the Vitamin K (or rather phytonadione) insert it is easy enough to find the Merck and Co., Inc information sheet here. When you open the information page the first thing that you will be met with is a black box warning as shown below.

We do not even have to go into the details for the reason of why this is administered because when you find the reason, you will be pained to think that you approved administration of your newborn with Vitamin K, which is standard practice in South Africa.

Getting back to the Vitamin D problem the best information I have been able to find is presented by Morley Robbins in a detailed write up which can be viewed here. The most noteworthy can be highlighted as follows:

“Vitamin D is not a vitamin and not a single substance but rather a class of 17 fat soluble seco-steroids. Molecules in the Vitamin D complex are therefore better classed as hormones performing powerful ‘signalling’ functions, meaning that small variations in their concentration can have very large effects on physiology.”

Further to the above, Stephanie Center did a two-part interview with Morley Robbins and Jim Stephenson on the subject of Vitamin D. They make an attempt at explaining the intricacies of the body in interacting with the substances in question, and the interviews can be viewed below. Shoutout to @HoriusParry for the great information.

Ep. 49 The Great D-eception of Vitamin D part 1: with Morley Robbins & Jim Stephenson Jr.

Ep 51. The Great D-eception Part 2: Awareness to Vitamin A with Morley Robbins & Jim Stephenson Jr.

More details on Vitamin D can be reviewed in a series of articles on substack titled "Vitamin D Deficiency"-Deconstructing the Deception.

Additional information on Vitamin D can be reviewed and include the following:

The Gatekeepers Pushing Vitamin D

The Gatekeeper Simon Goddek is probably one of the most prominent people pushing Vitamin D. His Twitter bio reads as follows:

PhD in Biotechnology. Science Journalist. Polyglot. From the Spectrum. CEO @sunfluencer. Banned from @twitter at 45k in 2021. Resurrected at X-mas 2022.

Reviewing the material that he brings out, you’d think that he is a caring, well-researched individual that does this for the wellbeing of his fellow man. Right there in his Twitter bio, we find that Simon is the CEO of Sunfluencer, and the reason for his pushing Vitamin D immediately becomes apparent. An advertisement for his so called Vitamin D products can be seen below and more information on his products can be found on his website here.

The claim that his product can treat "Covid", a so-called dis-ease caused by a virus that does not exist, is best explained in a tweet that he shared of another gatekeeper (Dr John Campbell) which can be viewed here. In the video, John uses pure propaganda to explain how "Vitamin D" reduces your risk of death by 51% and your risk of being admitted to ICU by 72%. This brings to mind the same propaganda techniques that were used to promote the vaccines… Something that should be easy to identify after 3 years of constant propaganda!

Again, I’d like to highlight the fact that health is the responsibility of each individual and that there is no quick fix to prolonged bad habits. This obvious flaw in most people’s lifestyle is exploited by gatekeepers who obviously know better (in my opinion, they know exactly what they are doing by promoting these products). It is a vicious cycle of synthetically prescribed products patented to enrich a few at the expense of the unsuspecting masses who are being fooled by names that have the most innocent of origins. This could, however, be mitigated in part by calling these products what they really are. In the case of Simon Goddek, who calls his product Vitamin D, it should rather be referred to as a synthetic hormone.

The ingredients of his synthetic hormone, of which some are sourced from China no less, can be summarized as follows (source here, see point 9):

“Those raw materials that can be produced in the US are produced in the US. These include: Magnesium Ascorbate, Magnesium Malate, Zinc Gluconate, Boron Citrate, Potassium Iodide On DCP, Sodium Selenite. Vitamin K2 (As Menaquinone-7) [1%] On Dicalcium Phosphate, Vitamin D3 (As Cholecalciferol), Hypromellose Capsule, and Quercetin Dihydrate are sourced from China, Magnesium Citrate from Israel, and Pepper Fruit Extract and Bamboo Stem/Shoot Extract from India.”

Further to the above, Simon has his entire livelihood leaning on the lie that viruses exist and therefore cannot tell the truth about the flawed profession of virology (more on this in my previous posts here and here).

He was recently asked if viruses exist, to which he answered (tweet here):

“I don’t know but more people should question it.”

This sort of answer was the main reason for the post that was written on Mike Yeadon titled "Mike Yeadon - Another Case of Lee Merritt?". Understanding the no-virus argument is unbelievably easy, and there is a slim chance that people with his background are unable to see this truth. Most of the people who have come to realize that viruses are not the cause of dis-ease are laymen, but after researching the topic, they have come to the conclusion that it is a blatantly obvious fraud. This easy tell of spreading the virus lie, as well as pushing a synthetic hormone (which Simon likes to refer to as Vitamin D), gets him on our list of gatekeepers.

More Gatekeepers

The promotion of a synthetic hormone can, based on the available information, be added to the list of tells to identify the gatekeepers in this space. Further to this, the case only becomes so much more compelling if they promote the use of a synthetic hormone as well as perpetuate the lie that viruses exist and are the cause of dis-ease. We can therefore add John Campbell and Ivor Cummins to the list of gatekeepers for promoting the same products and ideas.

For more information on Ivor Cummins, we can review his interview on VirusManiaFilms where he was doing flip-flops trying to explain his position on why he is perpetuating the virus lie. Refer to the video here.

Another video exposing John Campbell was brought out by ThinkingSlow showing how his timing on exposing information from a FOI request was purposefully delayed until the time was right for him to release it. The video can be seen here.

Zeolite

Next on the list is a bit more up in the air, as there is really not a lot of information on the product. The name of Larry Cook, or @stopvaccinating on Twitter, was dropped in our private group, and we were asked to assist him with the trolls on some of his tweets. Everyone was interested in what Larry had to say about the damage that vaccines are causing, but it was when he advertised Zeolite (picture below) that I started taking note.

After taking note that Larry pushed Zeolite, people in our private group started paying close attention to what he was tweeting, including his most spectacular claim that bacteria are nonexistent, as shown in the screenshot below.

If we could look past this utter rubbish that Larry is spreading to get back to Zeolite, the following points can be outlined:

The lab analysis of his Nano zeolite product can be reviewed here - Very little evidence can be found that this exact product has ever been subjected to a valid study.

Their process is proprietary, as outlined on the information page here.

An attempt at a safety study was presented in a blog, which seems to speak more to the removal of aluminum from the body through the use of silica-rich water with little information on clinoptilolite zeolite. This article seems to be more of an attempt to ride on the back of the well-known effects of silica water (more of which is presented by Chris Exley here). They also mention the following: “Until this work is peer reviewed and published in a scientific journal, use of zeolites, such as clinoptilolite zeolite nanoparticles, should not be recommended.”

This product is normally promoted by affiliates of a network marketing company known as Touchstone Essentials, a company run by Eddie Stone. Below is an introductory video to Eddie Stone, so you can get an idea of who sits behind this company.

If you want some more information on the type of information that Larry spreads you can listen to a recent twitter space that was hosted by @DrSHankMD. Our good friend @Pablosquest tackled them when they opened for questions and a snippet of the space where they promote a whole list of things that ties in perfectly with this article (including the synthetic hormone Vitamin D) as well as Pablo dropping some truth can be found here. A link to the full length twitter space can be found here.

If you do decide to ask Larry a few tough questions you’d quickly find yourself blocked.

More Gatekeepers

Using the promotion of nano zeolite as a tell that someone is a gatekeeper is further proof that Sherri Tenpenny deserves to be in the GatekeepersClub. This, together with her continued perpetuation of the virus lie, only confirms her spot. More information on her promoting nano zeolite can be seen here.

Vitamin C

Before ending this article we thought that it would be great information to show everyone another heavily promoted substance which most people like to refer to as Vitamin C. We will not be linking any Gatekeepers to it because the list would be too long to finish this article in the time I have available. Apart from the time it will take we also think that there are so many useful idiots promoting this that it would create some real problems to distinguish between gatekeepers and useful idiots.

The “isolation” process of Vitamin C or rather Ascorbic Acid was well laid out by @3dom13 in a tweet that can be viewed here with a summary below.

How was Vitamin C isolated? This might be a familiar story for some of you.

Take 400 cc of fresh lemon juice Add lead carbonate to decitrate the juice Add lead acetate to decitrate the juice Precipitate with dilute ammonia Undertake resolution with acetic acid Repriciptate with ammonia Remove lead with hydrochloric acid Extract waxes with butyl alcohol Add in ethyl alcohol Evaporate remaining moisture Add in pure acetone Evaporate to remove acetone Remove the active ingredient with acetone Evaporate the acetone solution again Add in petroleum ether Give the substance to animals The substance either prevented or reversed scurvy in animals Analyse the substance Conclude that this isolated compound (ascorbic acid) is the same thing found in food

Everyone can make up their own mind whether Ascorbic Acid is good for you or not.

Conclusion

We would like to encourage everyone who’s looking for a solution to a health problem to research the products that have found their way onto their screen in the form of an advertisement to lure them into bigger, long-term problems. Most of these products are heavily promoted, not just for profit purposes on the single product but also to promote profits for other pharmaceutical products as the side effects of these "innocent" poisons take their toll on the body in the long run.

