Talking Vitamin D with Medicine Girl
Talking Vitamin D with Medicine Girl
Robin Stebbins talks about the detrimental effects of Vitamin D with Kristen Welch and DPL
Jan 11, 2024
We catch up with Robin Stebbins (Medicine Girl) to talk about the detrimental effects of Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol). Robin was driven to find the truth about Vitamin D after her son sustained a bad break during a minor fall at a skate park. She mentions that as soon as it happened, she knew that it was due to the Vitamin D supplements he was taking…

For more on her story listen to the podcast. Robin Stebbins interviewed by Kristen Welch and DPL.

For more sources on the negative effect of Vitamin D see my article posted on 30 April 2023: The Casual Snake Oil Salesman - A Good Gatekeeper Tell

For more on Robin Stebbins see:

You can also join her telegram group below:

True Medicine

For more on Kristen Welch:

MoonMaidenMusing

Also see Robyn Openshaw - Vitamin D Supplements Are Rat Poison

Index of all my previous articles is included underneath Virology - A Pseudoscience Like No Other.

Join the following telegram groups for great content:

TheGatekeeperClub

Darkside Papers Chat

1865 - Max Von Pettenkofer - professor of the first Institute of Hygiene, at the University of Munich - Wiki Sanitarc.si
1 Comment
