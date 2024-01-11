Talking Vitamin D with Medicine Girl

We catch up with Robin Stebbins (Medicine Girl) to talk about the detrimental effects of Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol). Robin was driven to find the truth about Vitamin D after her son sustained a bad break during a minor fall at a skate park. She mentions that as soon as it happened, she knew that it was due to the Vitamin D supplements he was taking…
For more on her story listen to the podcast. Robin Stebbins interviewed by Kristen Welch and DPL.
