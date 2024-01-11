Talking Vitamin D with Medicine Girl

We catch up with Robin Stebbins (Medicine Girl) to talk about the detrimental effects of Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol). Robin was driven to find the truth about Vitamin D after her son sustained a bad break during a minor fall at a skate park. She mentions that as soon as it happened, she knew that it was due to the Vitamin D supplements he was taking…

For more on her story listen to the podcast. Robin Stebbins interviewed by Kristen Welch and DPL.

For more sources on the negative effect of Vitamin D see my article posted on 30 April 2023: The Casual Snake Oil Salesman - A Good Gatekeeper Tell

For more on Robin Stebbins see:

You can also join her telegram group below:

True Medicine

For more on Kristen Welch:

Her Substack - Kristen Welch

Her Twitter - Moonmaiden

MoonMaidenMusing

Also see Robyn Openshaw - Vitamin D Supplements Are Rat Poison

Index of all my previous articles is included underneath Virology - A Pseudoscience Like No Other.

Join the following telegram groups for great content:

TheGatekeeperClub

Darkside Papers Chat