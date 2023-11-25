Jamie and Discern join Bruce on his show, unscrew the news, to discuss the pseudoscience that is virology. Check out the interview below.

If you’d like to study the absolute trash that is virology you can refer back to some of my old articles, listed below in the order I think make the most sense for someone starting out on this subject:

As a conclusion to this article, I’d like to leave you with some words that more or less sum up where we are in this cycle of the never-ending germ theory hoax that seem to be played every 30 years or so (Spanish flu 1920, Polio 1950, HIV 1980, Covid 2020).

My opinion is that a lot of people are naive enough to think that a multi trillion-dollar industry would accidentally give some chaps enough airtime to counter the bad information.



I'm not saying that it's not possible but it's highly unlikely and in most cases the most damaging information is not the information that's being presented but rather the information that's being omitted.



Don't let these folks hold you down. Always do your own research if you find the time for it.



We all know that one of the main functions of gatekeepers is to give you the illusion that they are fighting for you and that no action on your side is required except to support them because they will fight the fight for you. It's crucial that we don't outsource our power of taking action and this is just as important when it comes to research. Never think that someone else has got your best interest at heart because chances are good that if you see them on a screen there is a very good reason the MSM beast allowed it to happen.



And again, this is a multi trillion dollar industry... Do you really think the people profiting from this will just leave it up to chance whether their business survives or not?



Virology was a none starter right from the get go but look at where we are... We are so far removed from reality it's difficult to see how we got here but I can assure you it was not without a heavily funded and unbelievably carefully planned strategy.



The main reason I started the gatekeepers club and why I focus on Omar's work and the VPAC list is to show you how many people are involved. These people look disorganized and not connected to each other but what are the chances that we have been able to wake up thousands to the virus lie (normal ppl like you and me) but that none of these gatekeepers are able to wake up to the lie? It is my opinion that they are highly organized and there is a very good incentive for it... They are keeping the multi trillion-dollar beast alive.



And where does this end? What is the limitation on this model? There is no limitation on those who has unlimited funds.



Don't leave anything to anyone! Don't even trust the stuff I put out.



We have a perfect example of how the work one of the best group of researchers to ever speak on the subject of virology was destroyed. We have the Perth group as a model to learn from.



This was done by the likes Peter Duesberg, David Crowe, Kary Mullis and a whole host of people. People who were considered in very high regard during that time.



It was done with such precision that until this year I did not even know anything about the Perth group.



We have interviewed Rod Knoll on this and anyone can ask him how many friends the perth group had. He'll tell you that there weren't many... Not even enough to fill two hands. Let him tell you about his frustration to get his message out and how people have shut him down when he brought up the Perth group and Eleni's work... I was taken aback to see some of the conversations of how he was given a cold shoulder when requesting that people put more focus on the Perth group’s work.



And don't tell me that the troublemakers back then got it wrong earnestly... They had a chance to talk to the no virus colossus Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos and none of them gave a damn. In fact, they went out of their way to suppress her work and the suppression was done so successfully that even today Eleni and the Perth group has been successfully wiped from memory and instead gatekeepers like David Crowe, Peter Duesberg and Kary Mullis are praised.