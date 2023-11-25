Jamie and Discern join Bruce on his show, unscrew the news, to discuss the pseudoscience that is virology. Check out the interview below.
Are you new on the subject?
If you’d like to study the absolute trash that is virology you can refer back to some of my old articles, listed below in the order I think make the most sense for someone starting out on this subject:
Virus Isolation - Confusion is the Best Tool to Keep People from Truth
The Most Detailed Controls Ever Published
The monumental contributions of Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos cannot be overstated and although it would be appropriate to start your journey with her work, this list is for people that is new to the subject. Eleni’s work is for people that know a fair bit more than the basics:
History of Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos by Anthony Brink
Eleni’s paper “HIV - A Virus Like No Other” is unmatched. I would not recommend anyone else’s paper above hers. The only other person that might come close to the level of depth that Eleni had on the subject is Stefan Lanka but nothing out there currently comes close to this masterpiece. It is a summary of Eleni’s nearly 40 years on the subject:
Another topic I consider very important to understand the mechanics of this battle is the influence that gatekeepers have. The below articles show the history of the old AIDS dissident movement and how it was destroyed by the likes of David Crowe and most of the events that happened in between. This is followed by articles detailing the workings of some of the most influential gatekeepers of our time:
Full list of previous articles:
The Gatekeepers Club Taking on New Members or Perhaps They're Old Ones We Have Never Noticed
Jerneja Tomsic - Molecular Biologist - Chats with courtenay, dirk and trina
Debating a Twitter Space - No Virus Means Vaccines Are Poison for Pharma Profits Only
Twitter Space - Logical Fallacies: "Shifting the burden of proof fallacy"
Twitter Space - Where’s the scientific data that “vaccines save lives”?
Virology's Fraudulent Model EXPOSED: 'No Virus' Activists Join To Falsify Virus Theory
Jamie Discussing The PCR, Gene Sequencing and Genetics Fraud Article
JJ Couey - "The No Virus Movement Defends Their Position Through Lying"
Virus Isolation - Confusion is the Best Tool to Keep People from Truth
1997 - An Interview with Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos by Christine Johnson
1993 - Interview With Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos and Valendar Turner
Fighting Lockdowns & Poison Ops: Experimentation Dismantles Foundations of Public Health Tyranny
Conclusion
As a conclusion to this article, I’d like to leave you with some words that more or less sum up where we are in this cycle of the never-ending germ theory hoax that seem to be played every 30 years or so (Spanish flu 1920, Polio 1950, HIV 1980, Covid 2020).
My opinion is that a lot of people are naive enough to think that a multi trillion-dollar industry would accidentally give some chaps enough airtime to counter the bad information.
I'm not saying that it's not possible but it's highly unlikely and in most cases the most damaging information is not the information that's being presented but rather the information that's being omitted.
Don't let these folks hold you down. Always do your own research if you find the time for it.
We all know that one of the main functions of gatekeepers is to give you the illusion that they are fighting for you and that no action on your side is required except to support them because they will fight the fight for you. It's crucial that we don't outsource our power of taking action and this is just as important when it comes to research. Never think that someone else has got your best interest at heart because chances are good that if you see them on a screen there is a very good reason the MSM beast allowed it to happen.
And again, this is a multi trillion dollar industry... Do you really think the people profiting from this will just leave it up to chance whether their business survives or not?
Virology was a none starter right from the get go but look at where we are... We are so far removed from reality it's difficult to see how we got here but I can assure you it was not without a heavily funded and unbelievably carefully planned strategy.
The main reason I started the gatekeepers club and why I focus on Omar's work and the VPAC list is to show you how many people are involved. These people look disorganized and not connected to each other but what are the chances that we have been able to wake up thousands to the virus lie (normal ppl like you and me) but that none of these gatekeepers are able to wake up to the lie? It is my opinion that they are highly organized and there is a very good incentive for it... They are keeping the multi trillion-dollar beast alive.
And where does this end? What is the limitation on this model? There is no limitation on those who has unlimited funds.
Don't leave anything to anyone! Don't even trust the stuff I put out.
We have a perfect example of how the work one of the best group of researchers to ever speak on the subject of virology was destroyed. We have the Perth group as a model to learn from.
This was done by the likes Peter Duesberg, David Crowe, Kary Mullis and a whole host of people. People who were considered in very high regard during that time.
It was done with such precision that until this year I did not even know anything about the Perth group.
We have interviewed Rod Knoll on this and anyone can ask him how many friends the perth group had. He'll tell you that there weren't many... Not even enough to fill two hands. Let him tell you about his frustration to get his message out and how people have shut him down when he brought up the Perth group and Eleni's work... I was taken aback to see some of the conversations of how he was given a cold shoulder when requesting that people put more focus on the Perth group’s work.
And don't tell me that the troublemakers back then got it wrong earnestly... They had a chance to talk to the no virus colossus Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos and none of them gave a damn. In fact, they went out of their way to suppress her work and the suppression was done so successfully that even today Eleni and the Perth group has been successfully wiped from memory and instead gatekeepers like David Crowe, Peter Duesberg and Kary Mullis are praised.
Join the following telegram groups for great content:
Virology - A Pseudoscience Like No Other
Fantastic repository of information. Thank you.
There are great delusions which have spread worldwide. The belief that viruses exist and that human beings are carriers of these contagions and that human beings can infect other human beings by simply breathing on them is one great delusion. The belief that nation-states are benign is another great delusion. The belief that some nation-states have republican forms of government (instead of nation-states being ruled by psychopathic oligarchs — see “the iron rule of oligarchy” and the term “pathocracy”) is yet another great delusion. I wonder what the core great delusion is, out of which all additional great delusions have sprung.