Vitamins, Ivermectin, Cancer and Viruses with Daniel Roytas

We catch up with Daniel Roytas to discuss the controversial topic of vitamins and how it is misunderstood. We dig down on why ivermectin might lead to detrimental effects on the body and also touch on the topic of cancer and how it may just be the cure due to our continued exposure to toxins.

The most interesting to also take note of is Daniel’s research pointing to the lack of evidence that parasites are the cause of disease.

Finally, I asked Daniel how important he thinks the topic of No Virus is and he explains that he believes it is so important that he has written a book about it. He mentions that his book details the lack of evidence that a sick person can make a healthy person sick by means of natural pathways and it will also contain much more detail on the fallacy that is virology.

