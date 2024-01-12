dpl’s Newsletter
Germ Theory - Was Transmission Ever Proven?
Germ Theory - Was Transmission Ever Proven?
Twitter Space - 8 January 2024
dpl
Jan 12, 2024
We joined Amy (ALS) on one of her twitter spaces to talk about the fact that it has never been shown that a sick person can make a healthy person sick by means of natural pathways (A list of more than 70 failed transmission studies, close to 20 ludicrous transmission studies, and nearly 10 failed controls over the past two centuries can be seen here).

Amy mentioned that we will be discussing the fallacy that is “isolation” during her next space. Check out her twitter channel for when that will take place.

