dpl’s Newsletter
dpl News Letter
Update from Courtenay in Isle of Man
2
0:00
-19:59
Update from Courtenay in Isle of Man
December 2023 - Twitter Space
dpl
Dec 13, 2023
2
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Courtenay is a legend when it comes to tackling issues from a legal/lawful point of view. He has been arrested 5 times and he has been in court dealing with state nonsense recently. He gave us an update in a recent twitter space.

Dr Michelle Haywood’s tweets can be reviewed here.

Additional interviews with Courtenay:

Consider donating to Courtenay via bitcoin on the lighting network.

Address: lnurl1dp68gurn8ghj7ampd3kx2ar0veekzar0wd5xjtnrdakj7tnhv4kxctttdehhwm30d3h82unvwqhkw6tyv3ukyat60fshyep3x59cpdtj

Join the following telegram groups for great content:

TheGatekeeperClub

Moon Maiden Musings

Darkside Papers Chat

Humanley

Library of Atlantis (Research Channel)

Untitled1

Thanks for reading dpl’s Newsletter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

2 Comments
dpl’s Newsletter

dpl News Letter

The latest updates on our community

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

dpl

Recent Episodes

2:22:41
1993 - Interview With Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos and Valendar Turner
 • 
dpl
1:26:21
1997 - An Interview with Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos by Christine Johnson
 • 
dpl
1:20:12
Vitamins, Ivermectin, Cancer and Viruses with Daniel Roytas
 • 
dpl
3:57:59
SAR-COV-2: IS THERE PROOF OF TRANSMISSION ❓
 • 
dpl
3:33:22
HIV - A Virus Like No Other
 • 
dpl
1:00:42
History of Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos by Anthony Brink
 • 
dpl
1:26:40
A Review of Mullis by Rod Knoll
 • 
dpl