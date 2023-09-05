dpl’s Newsletter
dpl News Letter
No Virus Twitter Space - Discussing DNA
6
0:00
-3:01:03

No Virus Twitter Space - Discussing DNA

1 September 2023 - Talking all things No Virus
dpl
Sep 05, 2023
6
Share

We had another great twitter space last week Friday and I’ve been meaning to upload it but it has been difficult to find the time to properly reference the post to accompany the recording. So please forgive the short post but all the good information is in the recording anyway.

We were joined by Discernment, someone with decades of experience in the lab and Jamie and Discernment had a chat about Jamie’s thread on DNA.

We were also lucky enough to have Rod Knoll join us again and a space won’t be complete without discussing the Perth group and the feats of this amazing team of people.

Rod made reference to two articles by Tam as follows:

1865 - Max Von Pettenkofer - professor of the first Institute of Hygiene, at the University of Munich - Wiki Sanitarc.si

Some speakers as follows:

Relevant Substack articles:

Untitled1

Consider joining the following telegram groups:

Moon Maiden Musings

Darkside Papers Chat

Viroliegy

6 Comments
dpl’s Newsletter
dpl News Letter
The latest updates on our community
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
dpl
Recent Episodes
Control Experiment - An Update by Jamie Andrews
  dplJamie Andrews, and Mia Breeze
Jailed For Seeking Justice - Courtenay Adam Lawrence
  dpl
Supplements - A Steadfast Scam
  dpl
We’re Back! Facts Over Feelings Season Two
  dpl
Germ Theory - HIV, the patchwork of testing.
  dpl
Chatting Gatekeepers with Robin Stebbins
  dpl
Germ Theory - HIV, a Missing Wake Up Opportunity... Let's go there!
  dpl and Bill Huston
Germ Theory - Biolabs & the Alleged Release of Viruses
  dpl and Bill Huston