Twitter Space - Everything No Virus Date - 18/05/2023

Join us on another no virus talk. We discuss everything virology and current science.

You can also listen to the talk on Twitter here.

Some of the speakers include:
Luther 'Ćyrus'
Pablo Cervantes
Andrew Piper
Luiz
3x trismegistus

Relevant substack articles:
Virology - The Damning Evidence
An Update on Virus Isolation
