In order to criticize something one first need to understand it. If you don’t understand it, it is not just impossible to comment on its workings but you will be unable to confirm whether you are being fooled or not. This is the main reason for one of my first articles on substack trying to define what virologists mean by the word “isolation” (refer to this article here).

It is through the word “isolation” that the world has been shut down. It is through this word that virology has committed horrendous atrocities and it is through this word that the world has been fooled into thinking that virology has any legitimacy whatsoever.

I would therefore like to again place emphasis on this word in an attempt to better explain the ludicrousy of the profession. This will deliberately not be a long article because this method is all one needs to understand to criticize every virus isolation paper that has been published since the man who first claimed to have successfully “isolated” a virus in 1954. His name was John F Enders, and his paper is the foundation of the current “isolation” process being used in the field (refer to his paper here).

“Virus Isolation”

It is very important to understand what virologists mean by "isolation" of a virus. Isolation (in most cases) is when virologists witness cytopathic effect (cell death) in a cell culture (as ridiculous as it might sound) but one should not be fooled into thinking that they themselves have this figured out. The below video show some of these scientists not being able to give a consistent answer (link to the video here).

”Isolation”

The most widely accepted definition of the word “isolation” in the field of virology is as follows:

Step 1

They take a sample (sputum, blood, etc.) from a sick person or animal and this sample, suspected of containing a virus is filtered to only have the "virus" remaining.

Step 2

They take the result of step 1 and mix it with fetal bovine serum (FBS).

Step 3

They deprive monkey kidney cells of nutrition and inoculate them with the result of step 2 as well as a mixture of other chemicals.

Step 4

They witness Cytopathic Effects (better known as CPE, or in English "cell death"), and because the cells die, they say it must have been due to a virus and then they claim that they "isolated" the virus.

A, D, G and J in the below image are unaffected cells from different cell lines. The rest are so called CPE based on different viruses (for an advanced course see the resources here that explain the below).

Purification of a “virus”

Purification is when they take the result of Step 4 (explained above) and undertake density gradient centrifugation, claiming that the virus settles out at a specific density band - which is another brilliant failure of logic. Point being, if you have never dealt with a virus prior to this fraudulent isolation process how would you know that a virus settles out at a specific density band? See the below video for an explanation of “purification” of a virus.

Current failed controls

When we say that Enders did a control in 1954, all he did was leave out Step 1 in the "isolation" procedure. Meaning he left out the "virus" sample, and he got the exact same results as the results obtained from the infected culture... This means that the control failed, which in turn means that the “isolation” procedure is not just flawed but the virologists who undertook these studies (and saw the failed controls) are frauds. The section in the Enders paper discussing this can be seen below.

