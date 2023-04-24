An Old Chat - Can We Just Go on Another Rant

Share this postAn Old Chat - Can We Just Go on Another Rantdpl003.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherdpl News LetterAn Old Chat - Can We Just Go on Another Rant5Share this postAn Old Chat - Can We Just Go on Another Rantdpl003.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther21×0:00-38:24Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.An Old Chat - Can We Just Go on Another Rant16 March 2023 - Update on the madnessdplApr 24, 20235Share this postAn Old Chat - Can We Just Go on Another Rantdpl003.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareMirrored from Trina’s odysee channel here.Courtenay is still working hard exposing the truth about viruses. See more on his work here.Share this discussionAn Old Chat - Can We Just Go on Another Rantdpl003.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2 Commentsdpl News LetterThe latest updates on our communityThe latest updates on our communitySubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodedplRecent EpisodesControl Experiment - An Update by Jamie AndrewsJun 22 • dpl, Jamie Andrews, and Mia BreezeJailed For Seeking Justice - Courtenay Adam LawrenceMay 2 • dplSupplements - A Steadfast ScamMar 23 • dplWe’re Back! Facts Over Feelings Season TwoMar 10 • dplGerm Theory - HIV, the patchwork of testing.Mar 10 • dplChatting Gatekeepers with Robin StebbinsMar 6 • dplGerm Theory - HIV, a Missing Wake Up Opportunity... Let's go there!Feb 25 • dpl and Bill HustonGerm Theory - Biolabs & the Alleged Release of VirusesFeb 10 • dpl and Bill Huston
