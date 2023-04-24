dpl’s Newsletter
dpl News Letter
An Old Chat - Can We Just Go on Another Rant
2
0:00
-38:24

An Old Chat - Can We Just Go on Another Rant

16 March 2023 - Update on the madness
dpl
Apr 24, 2023
2
Share

Mirrored from Trina’s odysee channel here.

Courtenay is still working hard exposing the truth about viruses. See more on his work here.

2 Comments
dpl’s Newsletter
dpl News Letter
The latest updates on our community
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
dpl
Recent Episodes
Control Experiment - An Update by Jamie Andrews
  dplJamie Andrews, and Mia Breeze
Jailed For Seeking Justice - Courtenay Adam Lawrence
  dpl
Supplements - A Steadfast Scam
  dpl
We’re Back! Facts Over Feelings Season Two
  dpl
Germ Theory - HIV, the patchwork of testing.
  dpl
Chatting Gatekeepers with Robin Stebbins
  dpl
Germ Theory - HIV, a Missing Wake Up Opportunity... Let's go there!
  dpl and Bill Huston
Germ Theory - Biolabs & the Alleged Release of Viruses
  dpl and Bill Huston