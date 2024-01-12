Introduction

I think it is obvious by now that I like to write about the gatekeepers, but I don’t think others see the importance of it as clearly as I do. Perhaps a short lesson by G Edward Griffin could highlight its importance... It should be noted that the people who know how to control the masses spare no expense in making sure they control all the information centers of the world. See the below video by Griffin explaining this concept (the full interview can be viewed here).

Loading video

Time Wasters

At the end of the day the gatekeepers in the health freedom movement are nothing more than time wasters. They try their utmost best to bombard you with mountains of books or articles that is so long it could be considered the same. Imagine the time wasted by the millions of people who review their information. I went through the same with one of these gatekeepers and after I realized what they were up to, and the amount of time I wasted on absolute nonsense it gave me the motivation to expose as many of them as possible to give others the opportunity to have a shortcut by not falling for the same nonsense. For us to get through the maze of gatekeepers it would be much more productive to take two steps backwards and formulate a plan to navigate through the nonsense. An idea of how this can be done can be reviewed in the below article.

I’ve come up with my own “rules” to make these gatekeepers, but anyone can make their own “rules” to sieve through the nonsense in an attempt to make the job easier. The list I’ve compiled to point out the gatekeepers can be seen below. It includes my own research and that of authors that I have come to know do great work on this subject.

The Club

There is a list of more than 200 gatekeepers and an additional 35 groups with literally millions upon millions of followers. Every one of these gatekeepers who have touched on the no virus truth says that they either think it's irrelevant or they don't think they can make a difference on their own. Interesting that all of them collaborate but if there is one topic, they are all blind to it is the fact that there are no viruses.

Loading video

Some honorable gatekeeper mentions.

Denis Rancourt:

Loading video

Mary Holland from CHD:

Loading video

Derrick Broze and Whitney Webb

Loading video

Some more Derrick Broze

Loading video

Catherine Austin Fitts

Loading video

Ivor Commins

Loading video

RFK Jr:

We have also asked him why he refuses to join or at least consider terrain when it comes to health but it seems he is more interested in developing safe vaccines (which we all know is a farce). His response to courtenay’s email below:

“Dear Courtenay, I don’t take a position on this issue and I don’t have the bandwidth to make myself an expert. As a lifelong advocate,I also understand the strategic pitfall of taking a position,even if it is technically correct ,that will marginalize one so badly that one will become ineffective on every other issue. Lincoln always abhorred slavery but he did not publicly oppose it until 1864 when the country had caught up with him. If he had endorsed emancipation earlier, he would’ve lost most of his support for the civil war among urban whites in the northern cities and slavery would have never ended. Timing and a sense of the public pulse are important to successful advocacy. I do not take a position that viruses do or don’t exist. I support the rights of people like you and Tom Cowan to argue that they do not and I listen to your arguments with interest. But I do not endorse either point of view for the two reasons that I mentioned above. I admire your courage and your intellectual integrity and I encourage you to continue educating the public.”

As shown above, RFK Jr see that it is too much of a stretch to tell the truth but he has no problem telling people that there is a “deadly” weaponized bat anus bug making people sick as shown in the below video:

Loading video

JJ Couey and Ahmad Malik

Loading video

Nick Hudson (via Will):

Loading video

Dell Bigtree, Amazing Polly and Pam Popper (via Will):

Loading video

Conclusion

There are few things more important to health than realizing that there are no viruses. This is the first step people need to take in order to realize that there is actually something else making you sick. I will leave you with a meme that describes it even better.