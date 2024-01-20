We have met some amazing people on our journey in navigating the minefield of the web trying to kick the pseudoscientific trash that is virology in the teeth. I started this substack in an effort to consolidate the knowledge of some of the best people out there. As I think most have noticed it is not the people who have received the widest coverage but the information these people shared with us is without a doubt some of the best information available. One such an example is the Perth Group who is the actual foundation of the no virus movement. A group of researchers, with unbelievable work, who has been mostly ignored.

My idea with this channel was not to monetize it because that always change the topics one is prepared to take on or the people one intent to expose (if that is required). Our plans have however chanced, and I would like to give everyone an update on this.

I thank everyone for subscribing to my substack over the last year and wanted to break the news that I have been honored to be part of a project that supports additional evidence against the field of virology.

The project is conducting the most comprehensive control studies of the virological methodology ever done. Our team has been in contact, and plan to contact more independent labs from across the U.S and the world to conduct control experiments using industry standardized protocols and methodologies.



Unfortunately, because we are using independent labs, we are accruing costs, and I am reaching out to all of you wonderful subscribers to see if you would be kind enough to donate to the project.



For this, when the results are in, we plan on giving you these results to own for yourselves and to use the data and information in your own capacity.

Some articles relevant to the project as follows:

