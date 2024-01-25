dpl’s Newsletter
dpl News Letter
1993 - Interview With Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos and Valendar Turner
1
0:00
-2:24:57
1993 - Interview With Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos and Valendar Turner
Acknowledgement to the State Library of Western Australia
dpl
Jan 25, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

This podcast is an interview by Stuart Reid with Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos and Valendar Turner. We have previously published the transcript and voicified transcript of this interview, but we do understand that this can never measure up to the original interview which can be listened to in this podcast (previous post here).

I give acknowledgment to the Val Terner for uploading it to the Perth Group website here.

All other relevant Perth Group Articles:

  1. No Virus - A Battle That Started Before Our Time

  2. The History of Rethinking AIDS

  3. No Virus Twitter Space - The Perth Group History Continued

  4. No Virus Twitter Space - Discussing DNA

  5. The History of Rethinking AIDS,_Part 1 to Part 6.

  6. Debating AZT by Anthony Brink

  7. History of Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos by Anthony Brink

  8. HIV - A Virus Like No Other

  9. The Most Detailed Controls Ever Published

  10. Tokoloshe letter by Anthony Brink

  11. 1997 - An Interview with Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos by Christine Johnson

  12. 1993 - Interview With Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos and Valendar Turner

Recommended telegram groups:

TheGatekeeperClub

Moon Maiden Musings

Darkside Papers Chat

1 Comment
dpl’s Newsletter

dpl News Letter

The latest updates on our community

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

dpl

Recent Episodes

2:47:43
Germ Theory - Virus Isolation Discussion [2]
 • 
dpl
49:48
DNA - The Building Blocks of Lies
 • 
dpl
2:02:40
DNA Fingerprinting - A Closer Look
 • 
dpl
1:45:38
Hero Busting - Kary Mullis Edition
 • 
dpl
3:08:37
Germ Theory - Was Transmission Ever Proven?
 • 
dpl
1:23:51
Talking Vitamin D with Medicine Girl
 • 
dpl
 and 
Kristen Welch
1:28:22
Fighting Lockdowns & Poison Ops: Experimentation Dismantles Foundations of Public Health Tyranny
 • 
dpl