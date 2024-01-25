1993 - Interview With Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos and Valendar Turner

This podcast is an interview by Stuart Reid with Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos and Valendar Turner. We have previously published the transcript and voicified transcript of this interview, but we do understand that this can never measure up to the original interview which can be listened to in this podcast (previous post here).

I give acknowledgment to the Val Terner for uploading it to the Perth Group website here.

