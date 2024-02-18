Introduction

In 2020, a lot of people became aware of the fact that there are no viruses and vaccinations are toxic, since then the field of virology has been thoroughly dismantled at least for those who have taken the time to consider the issue.

A topic that is, however, a lot less discussed is the poisons being pushed on the unsuspecting masses - synthetic vitamins, supplements, preventive medicines and nanoparticles.

I have tried to highlight some of these substances in the introduction of the Gatekeepers Club and then elaborated a bit more in The Casual Snake Oil Salesman - A Good Gatekeeper Tell. One of our more recent articles focused on the latest trend of nanoparticles and nanoceuticals such as Carbon 60, Zeolite and nano Silver.

Even though I have never promoted these kinds of substances, it wasn’t until someone showed me how harmful these poisonous substances can be that I started exposing the gatekeepers promoting it.

For me, all of this work was kicked off by Horius Parry on twitter. I was chasing down the gatekeeper Simon Goddek for perpetuating the virus lie. Horius happened to reply to one of my tweets stating that it’s not just about the no virus topic but also the fact that Goddek is pushing a poisonous substance onto the masses.

Following that interaction and after looking into Horius’ research, I realised that there is another related but separate leg to the scam pushed by gatekeepers which has gone mostly unchecked over the past four years. This was the origin of The Casual Snake Oil Salesman - A Good Gatekeeper Tell.

Since then, I have met some great people working hard at exposing the harms of the substances being promoted by gatekeepers as “safe”, “effective” and as aids to “detoxification”. In this article I would like to bring attention to their deserving work.

It should be noted that although they all appear in the same article, I am by no means placing them all in the same category. Some of them are not solely focused on bringing attention to the poisons out there and also focus on other important topics, with some covering a wide range of ideas and concepts. They have been included on the list together because they have all at one time or another done great work in unearthing the truth about some of the poisons that are being promoted by gatekeepers.

Horius Parry

Horius is first on the list as he was the one to open my eyes to the truth about Vitamin D - something I will be forever grateful for. Horius places a lot of focus on the unsound science behind the promotion of Vitamin D, you can read more of his research on his website here.

Horius also shares good information on the no virus topic which you can find on his website here. If you want to chat to Horius, feel free to join his telegram chat group here - it is also a great channel to discuss and debate anything related to biology and physics.

Tim Truth

, another great source, has put a lot of time and effort into exposing the poisonous substances being pushed by gatekeepers, as well as the many toxic chemicals we encounter due to our modern lifestyles.

I have not seen anyone do more work exposing Ivermectin than Tim. You can do a search for the Ivermectin articles Tim has written on his substack here. You can also refer to Tim’s odysee channel for a playlist discussing the Ivermectin studies here.

Tim has also done work on exposing the harms of consuming Methylene Blue and you can search his substack for more on this substance. One of his articles discussing Methylene Blue can be reveiwed here.

Some more of Tim’s other articles relating to Ivermectin include:

Agent131711

, another person focused on exposing poisons, has written very detailed articles on some of the most common poisons being promoted by gatekeepers (his substack can be reviewed

).

His article on Vitamin D can be reviewed here. It is such a detailed takedown of vitamin D that I thought it would be best to voicify the information for those people who prefer to listen to information. The recording of the post can be seen below.

Agent’s article on Vitamin B12 can be reviewed here.

Agent’s article on Vitamin C can be reviewed here.

Agent’s article on Omega 3 can be reviewed here.

Agent’s article on Methylene Blue can be reviewed here.

Agent’s article on food fortification can be reviewed here.

Medicine Girl

Medicine Girl (Robin Stebbins,

) has done some great work on exposing the falsehoods behind Vitamin D. So much so that we had her on for an interview to chat about her work - you can listen to that talk

. Some more links to Robin’s work as follows:

Medicine Girl has also been relentless at trying to bring the falsehoods of the Vitamin D scam to the attention of those supposedly leading the health freedom movement.

Zac (Power of the Pulse)

The basis of our latest article, Nanoparticles - The Next Wave of Gatekeepers, was only possible because of the groundwork put in by Zac from Power of the Pulse. He has done some great work exposing the harms related to consumption of nanoparticle. He is a pioneer in exposing this scam.

Some of the links to Zac’s work include the following:

Conclusion

I will keep updating this list as and when I find new people who are sharing similar information. If you do have suggestions, please drop a comment.

Also, please note that all information should be reviewed and handled with care (even mine). Although I promote these channels it is not to say we always agree on everything. Everyone needs to make up their own mind based on the best evidence presented.

