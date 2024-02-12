Introduction

I started out my journey on Substack wanting to expose those gatekeepers who cause harm by preventing others from seeing the truth thereby leading them to partake in unhealthy practices - for example vaccinations.

I also wanted to expose the time-wasting tactics employed by gatekeepers, causing people to either chase false narratives forever or to become inactive by leading them to believe they know all there is to know.

This is why I compiled the GatekeeperClub list.

Whilst compiling the list I also realised that, in addition to vaccinations, there was a great deal of gatekeepers pushing preventatve medicine and harmful synthetic vitamins - mostly to those people who had realised the harm caused by vaccinations.

From this research I wrote the article titled: The Casual Snake Oil Salesman - A Good Gatekeeper Tell.

My intention to make people aware of this type of information and these tactics has not changed or wavered.

From my work covering gatekeepers, it has become obvious that the harmful information spread by gatekeepers is ever-changing and never ending. New gatekeepers are always coming in, popping up out of nowhere, adjusting their poisons in an attempt to stay relevant and capture as much of the market as possible.

The latest trend seems to be the nanoparticle trend where people are encouraged to consume nanoparticles for various health reasons, whether it be nanoparticles on their own or added to various supplements or preventative e medicines (known as nanoceuticals). These include nanoparticles of anything from nano carbon particles (particles of minerals and metals) to nano methylene blue particles (particles of chemical substances).

I want to make two things clear upfront, first, that I do not advocate for the taking of any supplements or preventive medicines. Whether they are nanoparticle free or not. I think the entire industry of supplements and preventive medicine is based on fraudulent science and the path to health does not require the consumption of any of these things. My aim with this article is just to make it obvious that the consumption of nanoparticles is harmful to our health. Moreover, their addition to supplements and preventive medicines does not magically make these things safer and/or more effective.

Second, I also want to make it abundantly clear that I do not always share the views of the people exposing the nanoparticle lies that are referred to in this article. Their information has been referred to because they have done a lot of research on the dangers of nanoparticles, but this does not mean that their understanding on other topics is always correct. So, where reference is made by these people to the immune system or pathogens of any form, I am not encouraging this type thinking it has merely been included because I have been unable to find research on this topic that is completely devoid of these things.

Perhaps a good introduction to this article is Alison McDowell explaining in the short video clip below how these gatekeepers are getting people to consume nanoparticles (full video here).

Definitions

Nanoparticles

A nanoparticle is a particle of matter 1 to 100 nanometres (nm) in diameter. A nanometer is one billion times smaller than a metre. The term is sometimes used for larger particles, up to 500 nm, or fibers and tubes that are less than 100 nm both in width and length.

Nanoparticles can exhibit significantly different physical and chemical properties to their larger material counterparts.

Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology refers to the branch of science and engineering devoted to designing, producing, and using structures, devices, and systems by manipulating atoms and molecules at nanoscale.

Nanotechnology has already been embraced by industrial sectors, such as the information and communications sectors, but is also used in food technology, energy technology, as well as in some medical products and medicines (nanoceuticals).

Redox

Redox refers to oxidation. An antioxidant, or a free-radical (unstable molecule) scavenger, is a molecule capable of decreasing or preventing the oxidation of other molecules. Oxidation reactions transfer electrons from a substance to an oxidizing agent. During this process, some free-radicals are produced, which starts chain reactions that damage cells. Expressed, differently antioxidants prevent oxidation and promotes detoxing of free radicals.

Carbon 60 (C60)

C60 is a type of carbon ‘fullerene’ and the word fullerene is used synonymously at times. C60 is similar to graphene, except that instead of a sheet of carbon atoms C60 is a cluster of 60 carbon atoms known as a buckyball.

Nanoparticle Destruction

Additional information will be added as we study the topic of nanoparticles which is added to supplements. Currently, we can confirm that the following products are no help to your wellbeing (in addition to the products discussed here):

Carbon 60.

Zeolite.

Nano Silver.

Introduction video by Zac from Power of the Pulse (link to the video here). Much of the information in this section comes from the great work that was done by Zac and his article on it can be reviewed here.

Carbon 60

Some studies showing the negative effects of C60 as follows:

The conductive, magnetic, frequency sensitive properties of C60 in relation to EMF sensitivity:

Zeolite

Our initial word on Zeolite can be found in an earlier article here. Additional information on this product was laid out by Zac as follows (it includes Zeolite, diatomaceous Earth, Clay & Horsetail):

Below is a video by Tony Pantalleresco discussing the above paper (Tony also talks about silver and C60 and the online link to the video can be found here).

Nano Silver

Links to breast cancer:

The above papers are discussed by Zac from Power of the Pulse in a Rumble video that can be viewed here.

Toxicological studies:

Nano silver toxicology (Nano Silver-Induced Toxicity and Associated Mechanisms). I have voicified this paper because if you want to review any paper this is the paper to review. The recording can be listened to below. Please ignore the nonsense that nano silver can be used against things like viruses (we already know they do not exist, and bacteria does not cause disease. The focus of the paper is the toxicity of nano silver).

Figure 1: Various routes of exposure to nano silver in human body.

Figure 2: Mechanisms of entry of silver nanoparticles into the organism and potential mechanisms of nano silver-induced cytotoxicity in the cell.

Additional toxicological studies:

The Nanoparticle Gatekeepers

Robert Young, Matthew Hazen and Michael Coe

We can start the gatekeepers off with Robert Young, who interviewed Matthew Hazen and allowed his platform to be used to advertise Hazen’s Nano Colloidal product called ‘Master Peace’. For more see the interview here.

Hazen's team member Michael Coe of ‘Master Peace’ nano zeolite has vested interests in both the manufacturing of vaccinations as well as in the selling of nanoceuticals:

One in biotech to produce tech for the jabs, and

The other in wellness (nano zeolite), presumably to detox from jabs.

Coe therefore is benefitting financially from playing both sides. On the one hand Coe is profiting from manufacturing tech used in the jabs and, on the other, he is selling products which are supposed to aid in detoxing from the harmful substances in the jabs.

Coe also claims mRNA jabs are not only safe and effective, but it can also be improved through the work that he is doing in the biotech field. Some highlights from the Phoreus Biotech page as follows (source here):

Phoreus Biotech, a leading provider of next-generation peptide nanocarriers, has announced today the results of two recent studies that demonstrate advancements in shelf-stability for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. The studies, conducted at Princeton and Auburn University, show successful delivery of a spray dried mRNA formulation and positive antibody production using the company’s branched amphipathic peptide capsule (BAPC) nanocarriers.

Also refer to the words of Michael Coe on this page:

“For too long now, the focus has been on LNP technology for mRNA delivery,” said Michael Coe, CSO, Phoreus Biotech. “Phoreus Biotech is working to change the narrative right now that just because something works doesn’t mean we shouldn’t explore alternative delivery methods.”

It gets even worse if you dig deeper. Refer to this article on Kansas State University Biosecurity Research Institute which is in collaboration with Phoreus Biotech:

A K-State-developed nanotechnology is improving vaccine effectiveness through a commercial partnership with Olathe-based Phoreus Biotechnology Inc. John Tomich, professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics in the College of Arts and Sciences, led an interdisciplinary research team that created the nanotechnology. They patented and licensed it to Phoreus through K-State Innovation Partners. Tomich and the Phoreus team continue to collaborate with other universities and industry on using BAPC technology for vaccine development, including work related to an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine and several animal vaccines for swine and poultry. “There is a push from many directions to build on the success of the existing mRNA COVID vaccines to expand into additional infectious diseases for both human and animal application,” said Michael Coe, chief scientific officer at Phoreus. “However, the next generation of mRNA vaccines are self-amplifying mRNA vaccines that mimic modified live virus vaccines, allowing for single-dose administration. Phoreus expects to be a leader in this new development with its BAPC technology.”

Ana Maria Mihalcea

Ana Maria Mihalcea is a leading figure of the “self-assembling nanotechnology in the bioweapons” narrative. Mihalcea promotes Methylene Blue as a way to rid the body of the “nanotechnology” she has claimed to find in the “bio weapons” and other injectables - such as insulin. You can read more about this in her substack article here. Link to the product here.

For more information on how dangerous the Methylene Blue substance is, refer to one of our previous posts titled: The Casual Snake Oil Salesman - A Good Gatekeeper Tell.

In a ludicrous and laughable display of reasoning, Mihalcea encourages the use of Methylene Blue as a means to chelate from the body the graphene and gold nanoparticles that she claims are contained in the “nanotechnology bioweapons”. Quote from the article below:

In this important interview, world renown pharma insider, expert, and dear friend Karen Kingston discusses with me the self-assembly nanotechnology and how exactly the spike protein is an engineered device, manipulable by electromagnetic frequency and containing Graphene and Gold particles.

This claim becomes laughable when you realise that Mihalcea fails to disclose that the Methylene Blue product that she pushes also contains nano gold particles (refer to below image and see link here).

For more information on how methylene blue is a key ingredient to combine with nano (especially nano gold) refer to this paper.

Karen Kingston

Karen Kingston, also a leading figure in the “self-assembling nanotechnology in the bioweapon” narrative, makes many of the same claims as Mihalcea as described in the section above (refer to the substack article here).

In addition to encouraging the consumption of gold nanoparticles, Kingston also promotes the use of Zeolite nanoparticles and products produced by McCullough’s The Wellness Company (TWC). See images of the products below (links to TWC products in her Substack here).

It also appears from the below image that Kingston receives affiliate fees from TWC whenever the code “Kingston” is used when purchasing these products.

Kingston also cross-promotes one of the worst gatekeepers out there, Lee Merritt, who is also another Carbon 60 Pusher (more information on this here).

You can view the final link in the above image “The Goodness Inside” which leads to “The Store of: Karen Kingston #451974 (Vista, CA USA)”. The Products she promotes can be seen below.

In addition to the above it should be noted that nearly all TWC products contain silicon dioxide which is typically a nanoparticle (refer to this link). As pointed out by Zac in the previous section, this can induce neurobehavioral impairments by disrupting microbiota–gut–brain axis.

Alfa Vedic

If you have listened to some of the Twitter spaces I have been involved with, you will know that I absolutely detest David Crowe for his involvement in destroying the AIDS dissident movement in 2011 (more of this here). Here is an interview Alfa Vedic had with David Crowe on his site. I know that for most people this will not be enough to classify him as a gatekeeper so let’s dig a bit deeper.

Here is Alfa Vedic pushing their own brand of Zeolite.

Check out the ingredients on the product page.

CORE COMPONENTS Proprietary Humic/Fulvic Zeolite Blend: Humic, Fulvic, Clinoptilolite Zeolite, L-Carnosine, L-Carnitine, MSM, Orthosilicic Acid, Stabilized Oxygen, Taurine, L-Theanine, Potassium, Zinc, Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12 for the quick and safe removal of heavy metals, chemicals, and toxins in a rapid delivery system. PGE Gold, PGE Silver, PGE Indium, PGE Iridium, PGE Platinum, PGE Palladium, PGE Ruthenium, PGE Rhodium: Rare minerals in a higher energy state with the capacity to nurture the innate super conductive design of the human nervous system, while catalyzing a higher potency of action in companion nutrients within the same formula. OTHER INGREDIENTS Plant-based enzyme phytonutrients, Himalayan crystal minerals and 105 minerals, elements and amino acids including – boron, bromine, calcium carbonate, carbon, chromium, cobalt, copper, germanium, gold, hydrogen, indium, iodine, iridium, iron, lithium, magnesium, manganese, molybdenum, nickel, nitrogen, oxygen, phosphorous, platinum, potassium, rhodium, selenium, silicon, silver, sodium, sulfur, vanadium, and zinc, plus the following amino acids: alanine, arginine, aspartic acid, cystine, glutamic acid, glycine, histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalinine, proline, serinine, threonine, tryptophan, tyrosine, valine.

Alfa Vedic also pushes Carbon 60 Products. We have managed to find two in their product list, and you can see them here and here. Their Oil Essentials No. 2 – Carbon 60 Citrus Terpenes Blend is shown below.

Check out the ingredients on the product page.

CORE INGREDIENT

Organic cold-pressed Olive Oil carrier medium FUNCTIONAL ENHANCEMENT

Carbon 60: Ultrapure 95.5% Carbon 60

Citrus CBD: Pure Citrus-derived Elements

In addition to the above Mike Winner is co-founder/technical director at Alfa Vedic. Below is a video snippet where Winner, and Mihalcea, promote the use of Methylene Blue. More specifically, Winner promotes Blue Cannatine.

Loading video

The active ingredients of Blue Cannatine can be found on the product page and a screenshot is provided below. So, it would appear that Alfa Vedic also allows the promotion of Methylene Blue through people affiliated with them.

David Avocado Wolfe

David Avocado Wolfe is another gatekeeper on the nano particle push. Below is David at his David Wolfe shop.

At this same shop you can find C60 Wolfe-Carbon-Detox SuperCharcoal.

Additional information on this product page includes (yes, it’s laughable at best):

How C60 Blended With Olive Oil Benefits You 3. C60 Fights Inflammation Another noteworthy benefit of C60 oil is its ability to prevent inflammation, making it a powerful potential aide for those suffering from arthritis or joint-related pain. In one study, researchers found that C60 can prevent inflammation in arthritic rats. 4. C60 Kills Viruses According to one study, C60 – even in low concentrations – is able to annihilate the mosquito iridescent virus (MIV), proving its viability for combatting iridoviruses on the whole.

David has two more Carbon 60 products that can be seen here and here. David’s Cymbiotika Activated Charcoal also contains Zeolite and the product can be reviewed here. Image of the product below.

Sarah Westall

Sarah Westall is another gatekeeper pushing Carbon 60. Refer to her article titled: Beyond Nanobots: How they can track every person on Earth w/ Lighthouse & Toledo.

In the links Westfall provides, she promotes NuM8Trx, a Carbon 60 skin product, and a screenshot of the product can be seen below.

In addition to the C60 skin product, Westfall also has a whole host of other C60 products that can be reviewed here (screenshot below).

As if C60 is not enough, Westall promotes products that contain colloidal gold and a product called The Z-Stack Protcol for children which contains Vitamin D and Vitamin C. To read what we have already written about in relation to Vit D and Vit C please see here (screenshot below).

If you are still not convinced, see her Rumble video underneath which she is promoting a lot of these products in the video description here.

Sherri Tenpenny

Information on Sherri Tenpenny promoting nano zeolite can be found in another article here.

Conclusion

We have seen time and time again how gatekeepers fool people into taking substances that are for the most part equally as dangerous, if not more, than the petrochemicals we know are bad for us. But it seems people fail to learn from this…

We have provided enough information on Ivermectin, HCQ, Methylene Blue, Synthetic Vitamins and now substances containing nano particles that it should be blatantly obvious that it is much safer to stay away from anyone promoting these kinds of products.

To come full circle, and like Zac implied in his video, these gatekeepers (gurus as Zac calls them) are playing on insecurities and our weaknesses. There is no short cut to health, especially if you have already poisoned your body. You cannot heal by consuming more toxin no matter how fancy or nano they are.