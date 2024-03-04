Bloody Mann - Courtenay and Shimon Yanowitz

We set up a meeting to chat to Shimon Yanowitz to discuss his work relating to the covid injections and the blood he looks at. I give an update on my activities on the Isle of Man and DPL gives us a breakdown on the two centuries of failed contagion studies.

Links to Shimon Yanowitz work:

More information on Courtenay’s work can be reviewed here.

Note by DPL:

I have heard a lot of talk and interest expressed on the subject of self-assembling nanotechnology and what some people are seeing in people's blood - most recently in the comment section of our Nanoparticles article.

Seeing as we do not have the facilities to investigate this ourselves, I thought it might be a good option to consider the work of others who are doing it. Thanks to Courtenay for arranging this interview.

We only had 30 minutes for this interview with Shimon, which is not nearly enough time as I would have liked to engage with him and what he was saying. If more time was allowed, some of the things I would have asked him to address would have been:

How was it that he came to believe there was nanotech in the jabs before he was able to examine the jabs?

How and from where did he obtain vials of the jabs to look at?

What sort of control experiments does he perform to ensure he is not looking at artefacts?

Where does he get the blood from that he analyzes?

Is there really no one with healthy blood anymore? Is there no way to obtain a healthy blood sample so that us lay people can compare healthy blood and "infected blood"?

Who does he think is creating all this nanotech?

Does he have examples of finding this nanotech in food and water?

Has he looked at what 4g/5g does to uninfected blood?

How can you be sure that the clots found in people are not the body's reaction to particular toxins? Has he actually observed this nanotech create these clots?

What's the longest time he has been able to observe these "structures" self-assemble?

Where or what is the source of energy for the nanotech's ability to self-assemble?

Does the nanotech always assemble into the same structures or are all the structures different?

Is he assuming that the nanotech spread from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated and was it designed to do so?

If it was designed to spread from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated, why would it be necessary to vaccinate people and why can’t it just be released in a few cities to spread throughout the world by itself?

I have not done a lot of work on this topic and like I always say, I hate giving an opinion on something I’ve not researched myself. That being said, I do think it's important not to completely reject out of hand information solely on the basis that we cannot verify it. I think a better approach is to keep an open mind and apply critical thinking and discernment to such topics.

If anyone has an opinion on this topic, I’ll be watching the comments.

Stephers has done some great work on this topic with an article she wrote in April of 2021 and her article can be reviewed here. Take note of her referenced material at the end of this article.

In the interview I have also made reference to the work of

who has his own substack

.