No Viruses Mann: Update from Courtenay of Rhumsaa

This video was mirrored from Christine’s Bitchute channel here.

Courtenay gave Christine an update from the Isle of Man re:

Spreading awareness of "vaccine" harms and the pseudoscience of virology.

Attempts at accountability.

The resulting legal persecution/harassment of himself and many others - including "criminal charges" and imprisonment.

Courtenay is being coerced to attend court again on Tuesday March 12 for "sentencing" with the possibility of imprisonment.

Please join me in sending him best wishes, prayers, good vibes, etc.

Courtenay on twitter: @courtenaymanx

Courtenay's website: https://justiceforjabbed.im/

The Rosenau Spanish flu study - where researchers tried very hard but failed to demonstrate contagion and can be reviewed here.

More information on Courtenay’s work can be reviewed here.