Courtenay’s appeal can be reviewed below (with the original video link on Trina’s channel here). Please consider giving him your support if you are on the Isle of Man. Also see more info on Courtenay here.

Consider donating to Courtenay via bitcoin on the lighting network.

Address: lnurl1dp68gurn8ghj7ampd3kx2ar0veekzar0wd5xjtnrdakj7tnhv4kxctttdehhwm30d3h82unvwqhkw6tyv3ukyat60fshyep3x59cpdtj