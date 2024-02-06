Introduction

I wanted to shed light on the fact that Denis Rancourt spoke the dreaded words that viruses do not exist. If in the future, he speaks as clearly as he did in his debate with Kirsch, he will be the first well known person in four years who realized the truth that viruses do not exist. Below is highlights from the debate.

Loading video

I do not want to jump the gun, but I am excited to report on this good news story concerning Denis Rancourt. I am certain that once you have watched the intro video above you will agree with me.

The Case of Denis Rancourt

Over the last few months, I admittedly became very frustrated with Denis and his refusal to tackle the no virus topic. So much so that he decided to block me on twitter for comments I had made on some of his tweets. Below is Denis having my previous twitter account blocked (@dpl003). For anyone looking for my new account my handle is @dpl004.

I would argue that my frustration with Denis was not unwarranted. Mainly because Denis had gone as far as to say that the no virus topic is irrelevant. The below video is from one of his interviews he did last year.

Loading video

I was also not the only one trying to get Denis to engage in the no virus topic, there were many people who were saying the same thing to him. In April of 2023 he tweeted that those people should please stop “pestering” him about the no virus topic.

Those same people were so enraged by Denis’ attitude that the memes below were circulated far and wide during that time.

In July 2023 Denis retweeted Jamie’s thread on the transmission failures as seen below (link to tweet here). Jamie’s transmission thread is also available on substack together with other great sources here.

Funnily enough, because it was speculated that neither Denis nor Steve Kirsch would ever reach the truth - that there is no virus - a snail race meme was made featuring the two of them (see the below video posted in early January).

Of all the people I have been keeping an eye on, Denis and Kirsch were probably the closest to getting to the truth. I say this because it is clear that Lee Merritt is a gatekeeper and Mike Yeadon has taken the position that he will not announce this truth to the world (even though he has admitted to knowing that there are not viruses).

Loading video

This means, for now, Denis seems to have won the snail race.

I must also admit that for someone who is “new” to the topic he brings up some excellent points, countering Steve’s loaded questions with pinpoint precision. I clipped the most impressive part of his talk with Kirsch, which can be seen below (the full talk can also be seen here).

It must nevertheless be pointed out that Denis stills makes reference to an immune system as well as pathogens, and bacterial infections, but for someone to utter the words that “I don’t believe that viruses exist” it is a massive step in the right direction.

Loading video

It is also my pleasure to show you a video of JJ Couey’s sarcastic reaction after hearing this. JJ Couey was cheering Denis on until he heard the words “there is no virus” then he got tired very quickly (LMFAO). You can see the full JJ Couey breakdown here. For anyone doubting whether JJ Couey is a gatekeeper you can refer to this article for more information on him.

Loading video

Conclusion

In conclusion I would like to say that we have seen a few people flip flop when it comes to the no virus topic. Based on the points raised by Denis I can’t image that he will follow the same path because you can see that he is well studied on the subject, and he makes statements from which there is no turning back. But one never knows as we have come to learn with Mike Yeadon and Lee Merritt.

More information in Steve Kirsch

Additional information on Steve Kirsch can be found in the GatekeeperClub article by searching for his name (a link to the article can be found here). People still unfamiliar with his connections with the Rockefellers can follow the links in that article.

If you do watch the full debate between Denis and Kirsch, pay specific attention to how the Rockefeller funded Kirsch refuse to discuss the fact that there are no viruses.