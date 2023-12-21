Subscribe
1993 - Interview With Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos and Valendar Turner
National Library of Australia - The Australian Response to AIDS the Oral History Section
Dec 21
•
dpl
2:22:41
7
1997 - An Interview with Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos by Christine Johnson
Is HIV the cause of AIDS?
Dec 21
•
dpl
1:26:21
23
74
Vitamins, Ivermectin, Cancer and Viruses with Daniel Roytas
Twitter Space - 16 December 2023
Dec 16
•
dpl
1:20:12
44
57
Quality Over Quantity
To get to the truth we first remove everything we know is not the truth.
Dec 14
•
dpl
43
42
Update from Courtenay in Isle of Man
December 2023 - Twitter Space
Dec 13
•
dpl
19:59
11
2
Tokoloshe letter by Anthony Brink
First Published 2009
Dec 5
•
dpl
16
19
November 2023
Virology - A Pseudoscience Like No Other
November 2023 - Interview with Jamie and Discern
Nov 25
•
dpl
42
45
October 2023
Courtenay-Adam-Lawrence
The Isle of Man Champion
Oct 25
•
dpl
18
11
Virus Isolation - Confusion is the Best Tool to Keep People from Truth
How would you know to criticize something that has not been defined
Oct 17
•
dpl
44
14
SAR-COV-2: IS THERE PROOF OF TRANSMISSION ❓
Twitter Space - 8 October 2023
Oct 12
•
dpl
3:57:59
18
4
JJ Couey - "The No Virus Movement Defends Their Position Through Lying"
Malik and JJ Couey Interview - 4 October 2023
Oct 5
•
dpl
44
24
September 2023
The Most Detailed Controls Ever Published
Pablo Gluschankof, 1997 & Julian W Bess, 1997
Sep 29
•
dpl
32
108
