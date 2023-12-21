dpl’s Newsletter

1993 - Interview With Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos and Valendar Turner
National Library of Australia - The Australian Response to AIDS the Oral History Section
dpl
2:22:41
1997 - An Interview with Eleni Papadopulos-Eleopulos by Christine Johnson
Is HIV the cause of AIDS?
dpl
1:26:21
74
Vitamins, Ivermectin, Cancer and Viruses with Daniel Roytas
Twitter Space - 16 December 2023
dpl
1:20:12
57
Quality Over Quantity
To get to the truth we first remove everything we know is not the truth.
dpl
42
Update from Courtenay in Isle of Man
December 2023 - Twitter Space
dpl
19:59
2
Tokoloshe letter by Anthony Brink
First Published 2009
dpl
19

November 2023

Virology - A Pseudoscience Like No Other
November 2023 - Interview with Jamie and Discern
dpl
45

October 2023

Courtenay-Adam-Lawrence
The Isle of Man Champion
dpl
11
Virus Isolation - Confusion is the Best Tool to Keep People from Truth
How would you know to criticize something that has not been defined
dpl
14
SAR-COV-2: IS THERE PROOF OF TRANSMISSION ❓
Twitter Space - 8 October 2023
dpl
3:57:59
4
JJ Couey - "The No Virus Movement Defends Their Position Through Lying"
Malik and JJ Couey Interview - 4 October 2023
dpl
24

September 2023

The Most Detailed Controls Ever Published
Pablo Gluschankof, 1997 & Julian W Bess, 1997
dpl
108
